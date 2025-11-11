Phuket parents demand removal of school director over integrity

Parents in Phuket staged a protest outside a local school, calling for the removal of its director over leadership concerns and alleged mismanagement.

Angry parents staged a protest demanding the immediate transfer of Cherng Talay Witthaya School’s director, Pajaree Suwatthikun, citing poor leadership, internal conflict, and financial transparency concerns.

On Sunday, November 9, around 20 frustrated parents and residents gathered outside the school gates in Thalang district, wielding hand-painted placards calling for Pajaree’s removal.

Messages included: “Get out! It will be better for the youth!”, “We don’t want you, Director!” and “Director Pajaree, finally become a school administrator.”

The protest follows a formal petition submitted to the Phuket Provincial Education Service Area Office, challenging Pajaree’s ability to lead the school and accusing her of contributing to a toxic environment among staff.

Thalang district officials confirmed they are now investigating the allegations and have begun liaising with the relevant agencies.

“We are reviewing all complaints and will continue to monitor progress on the relevant actions.”

According to the petition, the school has been plagued by unresolved administrative problems and internal tensions. Complaints also extend beyond the school walls, including reported disputes between Pajaree and local government agencies over plans to upgrade the school’s football field.

Adding fuel to the fire, parents have demanded answers about revenue generated from advertising billboards displayed on school grounds, which reportedly bring in substantial income, and questioned the transparency of how that money is managed.

Despite the protest, the school continued with a scheduled parent-teacher meeting on Sunday. Pajaree, who had appeared in the school’s newsletter just the day before in an article about a beach cleanup event, was noticeably absent from the next edition covering the meeting, reported The Phuket News.

The Phuket Provincial Education Service Area Office, led by Director Panna Phromwichian, has yet to release any statement in response to the growing controversy or confirm whether the school’s leadership will change.