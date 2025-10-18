Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

Phuket MP Chalermpong Sangdee has called on the government to urgently tackle the island’s chronic water shortage, warning that the issue could spiral out of control during the upcoming High Season if action isn’t taken immediately.

Speaking in Parliament, Chalermpong, who represents Phuket District 2, said water demand has surged due to a booming tourism industry and a population now estimated at around 2 million. Phuket welcomes more than 10 million tourists each year, placing immense pressure on its limited water supply.

“Water shortages occur every year. Many areas are forced to buy expensive private water, and even then, it is not always enough. Some households rely on tank water for daily use, while businesses suffer damage to pumps and lose customers.”

Currently, the island’s water supply relies on three main reservoirs and raw water purchased from private sources. Even combined, these sources fall short of what’s needed, forcing the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) to reduce water pressure and rotate supply between areas.

Although Phase 1 of the Phang Nga–Phuket Water Link Project has been approved and funded, it remains in the procurement phase and is not expected to be completed for at least three years.

Short-term fixes, such as mobile filtration plants and purchasing water from private mines, remain inadequate, especially in heavily populated zones like Patong, Kamala, Karon, Rawai, Chalong, Wichit, and Ratsada.

In Ratsada, water delivery is especially unreliable due to its distance from the Bang Jo pumping station. Power cuts can immediately halt supply. Chalermpong said the PWA has requested funds for backup generators, but approvals are still pending.

“I urge the Minister to expedite budget allocation for emergency equipment before the tourism High Season begins.”

The MP also pointed to poor water loss management, saying the local PWA lacks staff and funding. A central government plan to hire a private operator for leak detection and repair has stalled for the second year running, according to The Phuket News.

Chalermpong slammed government agencies for poor coordination, citing repeated instances of freshly paved roads being re-dug for waterworks repairs.

“It damages public trust and wastes taxpayers’ money.”

He ended by pressing the Minister of the Interior with two direct questions:

Is there a clear long-term water management plan for Phuket? When will funds be allocated to address the island’s urgent water needs?

Without swift government action, he warned, Phuket could face another crippling dry season.