Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Thai man was arrested in Patong during a pre-dawn raid when district officers discovered methamphetamine, part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Officials in Kathu district launched a pre-dawn operation in Patong this week, arresting a Thai man for possession of meth as part of the ongoing No Drugs, No Dealers campaign.

The raid, carried out at 1.30am on Tuesday, September 2, was led by Deputy District Chief Jirawat Namatra, his fellow deputy Anurak Poolsak, and members of the Volunteer Defence Corps. The team targeted an unregistered building on Phisit Korani Road, where they discovered 15 meth tablets and drug-use paraphernalia.

The 39 year old suspect, who remains anonymous, was detained at the scene and later charged with possession and use of a Category 1 narcotic. He was handed over to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Kathu officials highlighted that the arrest underscores their commitment to building a drug-free community in Phuket, noting that the suppression drive has been stepped up since July.

Large-scale arrests across Phuket have slowed since the campaign launched, but last month saw two suspected traffickers caught with 10,000 meth pills in Kathu, while Thalang Police seized more than 6,000 pills and 300 grammes of crystal meth from another network the same week.

Phuket Governor Sopon Suwannarat and Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum previously outlined the three stages of the campaign, which began in mid-July.

Phase 1, running from July 18 to 31, focused on sweeping searches and arrests, leading to 138 suspects detained, 58 drug networks dismantled, and assets worth 1.17 million baht seized. The haul included 6,524 meth pills, 300 grams of crystal meth, ketamine, heroin, ecstasy, and a firearm.

Phase 2, which began last month, centres on intelligence-led operations. Officers are expanding investigations using leads gathered during the initial phase, while also funnelling drug users into treatment programmes.

Phase 3, scheduled for this month, will mark the evaluation stage, with officials declaring “white communities,” areas officially recognised as drug-free zones, reported The Phuket News.

Officals say the campaign reflects a long-term strategy to disrupt networks, push users towards rehabilitation, and restore public confidence in Phuket’s security.

