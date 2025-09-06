China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

Thailand recorded a decline in foreign tourist arrivals and revenue as the tourism ministry reported fewer visitors from key markets, led by China and Malaysia.

Thailand welcomed 21.88 million international visitors between January and August, according to data released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The figure represents a 7.16% drop compared with the same period last year, with revenue slipping 5.4% to 1.014 trillion baht.

The decline has been attributed largely to weaker arrivals from Thailand’s two largest markets, China and Malaysia. China contributed 3.09 million arrivals, while Malaysia followed closely with 3.04 million. Both figures were significantly lower year-on-year, dragging down the national tally.

India, meanwhile, remained a strong performer, supplying 1.56 million visitors, making it the third-largest source market. Russia delivered 1.19 million tourists, and South Korea rounded out the top five with just over 1 million arrivals. Other key markets included Japan (712,158), the United Kingdom (708,929), the United States (692,212), Taiwan (672,067), and Laos (630,051).

September figures highlighted further challenges, with 2.58 million visitors recorded for the month, down 12.81% compared to the same period last year. China again topped the list with 409,691 arrivals, followed by Malaysia at 391,777 and India with 190,604. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Laos made up the remainder of the top 10.

The ministry acknowledged that while the overall numbers remain substantial, the downturn is concerning for the industry. Officials said that dependence on China and Malaysia has exposed Thailand to sudden shifts in outbound travel trends, which can have an outsized impact on earnings, according to The Nation.

Tourism remains one of Thailand’s most critical economic engines, accounting for a significant share of GDP. While the government has introduced measures to diversify markets and boost spending, the latest figures underline the fragility of the sector during times of regional slowdown.

Industry analysts say stronger promotion in India, Russia, and secondary markets like the Middle East could help offset the decline. The ministry has also pointed to upcoming High Season months as an opportunity for recovery, with long-haul markets such as Europe and North America expected to pick up.