China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

Fears grow over economic impact as industry pins hopes on High Season surge

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
58 1 minute read
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Thailand recorded a decline in foreign tourist arrivals and revenue as the tourism ministry reported fewer visitors from key markets, led by China and Malaysia.

Thailand welcomed 21.88 million international visitors between January and August, according to data released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The figure represents a 7.16% drop compared with the same period last year, with revenue slipping 5.4% to 1.014 trillion baht.

The decline has been attributed largely to weaker arrivals from Thailand’s two largest markets, China and Malaysia. China contributed 3.09 million arrivals, while Malaysia followed closely with 3.04 million. Both figures were significantly lower year-on-year, dragging down the national tally.

India, meanwhile, remained a strong performer, supplying 1.56 million visitors, making it the third-largest source market. Russia delivered 1.19 million tourists, and South Korea rounded out the top five with just over 1 million arrivals. Other key markets included Japan (712,158), the United Kingdom (708,929), the United States (692,212), Taiwan (672,067), and Laos (630,051).

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

September figures highlighted further challenges, with 2.58 million visitors recorded for the month, down 12.81% compared to the same period last year. China again topped the list with 409,691 arrivals, followed by Malaysia at 391,777 and India with 190,604. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Laos made up the remainder of the top 10.

The ministry acknowledged that while the overall numbers remain substantial, the downturn is concerning for the industry. Officials said that dependence on China and Malaysia has exposed Thailand to sudden shifts in outbound travel trends, which can have an outsized impact on earnings, according to The Nation.

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Tourism remains one of Thailand’s most critical economic engines, accounting for a significant share of GDP. While the government has introduced measures to diversify markets and boost spending, the latest figures underline the fragility of the sector during times of regional slowdown.

Related Articles

Industry analysts say stronger promotion in India, Russia, and secondary markets like the Middle East could help offset the decline. The ministry has also pointed to upcoming High Season months as an opportunity for recovery, with long-haul markets such as Europe and North America expected to pick up.

Latest Thailand News
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger Technology News

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

7 seconds ago
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | Thaiger Tourism News

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

21 minutes ago
Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

47 minutes ago
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

1 hour ago
Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

2 hours ago
Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

3 hours ago
Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

3 hours ago
Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally

4 hours ago
Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy

4 hours ago
Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope

4 hours ago
Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand

5 hours ago
Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination

21 hours ago
Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure | Thaiger Cartoons

Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure

21 hours ago
Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote

22 hours ago
74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues | Thaiger Bangkok News

74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues

22 hours ago
A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand

23 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for &#8216;LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025&#8217; charity race | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

23 hours ago
Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money

23 hours ago
Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive

24 hours ago
Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen

24 hours ago
Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push

1 day ago
Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam

1 day ago
Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

1 day ago
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

1 day ago
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger Crime News

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

1 day ago
Economy NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.