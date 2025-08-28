Chon Buri dealer caught after swallowing drugs to escape

Officials in Chon Buri arrested a 47 year old drug dealer following a sting operation. The suspect attempted to flee by locking himself in a bathroom and swallowing drugs, leading to his hospitalisation.

The operation, conducted by the Bang Lamung district administration and local volunteers, took place on Thetsaban Huai Yai 1 Road, Soi 36, Huai Yai subdistrict. They targeted a major drug dealer after receiving tips from previously arrested users.

The suspect, identified as Itthisak, known as Chang Huay Yai, was physically disabled and allegedly supplied drugs to small-time dealers. Officials planned to purchase 50 grammes of crystal meth from him.

Itthisak presented the drugs to an undercover officer. However, upon realising the presence of officials, he locked his house door and fled into the bathroom.

In a bid to destroy evidence, he attempted to flush some drugs down the toilet and sink. When cornered, he ingested a portion of the drugs.

Officials entered the bathroom using special equipment to find hundreds of methamphetamine pills scattered in the sink and four plastic bags on the bathroom floor. In the room, additional crystal meth was found in clear ziplock bags. A total of 32.47 grammes of crystal meth and 920 orange methamphetamine pills were confiscated.

Chang, who lost consciousness after ingesting a large amount of drugs, was rushed to Chon Buri Hospital for medical attention. Doctors reported that while his condition is stable, he requires close monitoring, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai drug dealer in Samut Prakan attempted to evade arrest by swallowing nearly 100 methamphetamine pills, but instead of escaping, he ended up hospitalised in critical condition.

The 40 year old suspect sparked a police chase before forcing the meth pills down his throat in a desperate effort to destroy evidence, only to collapse on the street and be rushed to the hospital.