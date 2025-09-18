Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls

Tip-off leads officers to stash of narcotics in temple quarters

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Buddhist monk in Bang Lamung was arrested after police discovered methamphetamine hidden in alms bowls and other items, following a public tip-off.

The arrest took place yesterday, September 17, after officials received information via the Broken Down Bang Lamung LINE application, which allows residents to report crime and misconduct. Acting on the complaint, District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon led a joint operation with administrative officers and Huay Yai Police.

Surveillance was conducted at a two-storey house in Huay Yai subdistrict, where the monk was residing. When officers entered, they found him visibly shaken. A search of the attic revealed 492 meth pills and 72 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), hidden in locations including under cabinets, inside alms bowls and within donation kits. Drug paraphernalia, such as a scale and plastic bags, were also seized.

The investigation extended to the monk’s quarters at a prominent temple in the area. There, officers discovered another 29 meth pills concealed in a microwave, along with additional paraphernalia.

Confronted with the evidence, the monk admitted the drugs were his. He told officers he had taken over the stash after a fellow dealer was arrested, and confessed to both using and selling narcotics. He explained that meth pills were sold for 50 baht each and crystal meth for 400 baht per gramme, mainly to local youths.

A drug test confirmed narcotics in his system. In line with Buddhist practice, the monk was taken before the temple’s abbot and formally disrobed before being placed under arrest, reported The Pattaya News.

District officials confirmed that he has been handed over to Huay Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

“The cooperation between residents and authorities through the Broken Down Bang Lamung application is a crucial tool in protecting the community.”

The case has sparked outrage among locals, with many expressing shock that a monk was not only using narcotics but also dealing them from a temple.

Police say they are determined to pursue legal action to the fullest extent and continue to encourage the public to report suspicious activity.

Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls

