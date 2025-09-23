Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

Police in Bangkok arrested three suspected dealers during a late-night raid after finding drugs hidden in underwear and shoes at a dormitory.

At 1am today, September 23, police from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division swooped on a dormitory in Lat Phrao, following a tip-off about suspicious food delivery riders. The bust netted three suspects, identified as 29 year old Phithak, 32 year old Patcharida, and 28 year old Akkharawin, along with a haul of narcotics and drug-packing equipment.

Officers seized 101 ecstasy pills, 3 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), 23 grammes of ketamine, and a motorbike used to transport drugs. Police said the group appeared to be well-organised, with evidence suggesting frequent sales and an active customer base.

Investigators first noticed Akkharawin, dressed in a delivery uniform, loitering near a trash can on Sukonthasawat Road in Lat Phrao yesterday, September 22. He was not delivering food and acted suspiciously, pulling items from his trousers. When questioned, he initially denied wrongdoing, but police found ecstasy pills hidden in his shoes. He later admitted he was preparing to deliver the stash to customers in the dormitory.

A search of the building uncovered Phithak and his girlfriend, Patcharida. Officers discovered 20 grammes of crystal meth hidden in Phithak’s trousers, along with more drugs and packaging materials inside their room.

Phithak confessed that concealing drugs in his underwear was a regular tactic.

“I regularly hide Ice in my pants. I don’t know if the customers will smell it or not.”

Investigators believe the couple were acting as distributors, with money transfers arriving from buyers during the raid itself. Police said this indicated an active sales operation using the dormitory as a base, reported Amarin TV.

Police Major General Chotiwat Luengwilai, who led the investigation, said the arrests followed surveillance of unusual behaviour by delivery riders in the area. Officers confirmed that further suspects linked to the network are being tracked.

Phithak and Patcharida now face charges of selling and possessing Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of Category 2 psychotropic substances. Akkharawin faces charges of selling Category 1 narcotics.

The trio have been handed to investigators at Chokchai Police Station as police expand the probe into the wider drug ring.