Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills

Traffickers’ new delivery tactics exposed as police seize huge shipment

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Picture courtesy pf Thairath

Phetchabun police seized a massive drug haul totalling 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets, valued at nearly 10 million baht, in a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking.

The announcement came during a joint press conference attended by Phetchabun Governor Saranyu Meethongkham, Police Region 6 Chief Police Lieutenant General Kittisak Durongkaviboon, Phetchabun Provincial Police Chief Police Major General Saranai Khongmueang, Lum Sak Police Chief Police Colonel Poramet Phunmee, Lum Sak District Chief Phakphum Phumi, and forensic officers.

The operation was part of the government’s ongoing anti-drug campaigns, including No Drugs No Dealers and Seal Stop Safe, aimed at eradicating drug trafficking networks from Thai society.

The breakthrough occurred when Lum Sak police and district officials received a tip from the local electricity office about three mysterious sacks left beside utility poles along the Lan Ba-Dong Kwang Road, near Lum Sak Airport in Moo 9, Bung Nam Tao subdistrict.

Police quickly dispatched a special narcotics task force and forensic officers to investigate.

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Pol. Maj. Gen. Saranai revealed that traffickers had adopted a new method to avoid detection: hiring middlemen or runners to deliver meth to designated drop-off points. The buyer then collects the drugs at a pre-arranged location, ensuring the two parties never meet face-to-face.

This sophisticated delivery system demonstrates the evolving tactics of drug syndicates trying to evade law enforcement in Thailand, reported Ch7.

In similar news, the police, military, and administrative sectors joined forces in Chiang Rai to take down a major drug trafficking network, seizing 3.5 million methamphetamine tablets and 60 kilograms of crystal meth at a petrol station. The operation also led to the confiscation of assets, including cash and real estate.

On August 24, law enforcement agencies, including the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and regional police, launched a special operation called NO Drugs NO Dealers, resulting in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of a truck used to transport the drugs.

