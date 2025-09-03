Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

Yesterday, September 2, police arrested a Nigerian drug dealer and his Thai girlfriend in their apartment on Srinakarin Road, Samut Prakan. They were found with cocaine and related assets, following a tip-off about their drug activities in the Sukhumvit area.

The suspects were identified as 33 year old UKWE Vincent Chisom from Nigeria and 30 year old Thai national Kesinee, also known as Lek. They were apprehended with 99 grammes of cocaine, three mobile phones, and other assets valued at over 700,000 baht (US$21,590).

The arrest was led by Police Colonel Siam Boonsom and his team, including Deputy Police Colonel Nopasilp Phulsawat and several other officers from the narcotics suppression division.

During the investigation, the suspect and his wife were arrested in Samut Prakan after being accused of trafficking drugs in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area.

The arrest followed a tip-off to the Child and Women Protection Division, which tracked the suspects to a condominium on Srinakarin Road in Samrong Nuea, Mueang district, Samut Prakan.

During questioning, both suspects reportedly confessed. The man admitted to entering Thailand illegally via a natural border crossing in Nong Khai before purchasing drugs in Sukhumvit to resell in the Srinakarin area. The woman was identified as the tenant of the condominium and the holder of the bank account used for drug transactions, reported fm91bkk.

The suspects were charged with jointly selling cocaine, a category 2 narcotic, without permission for commercial purposes. Additionally, the Nigerian suspect faced charges of illegal entry and residency in Thailand.

The officers from the arresting team have handed over both suspects and the seized items to the Samrong Nuea police station for further legal proceedings, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, Phuket police have arrested a Nigerian national suspected of dealing drugs after a video showing one of his clients using cocaine on the roadside went viral.