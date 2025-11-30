Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) Unit 24 has apprehended a suspect in connection with the possession of over 200,000 methamphetamine pills. The arrest followed the discovery of a suspicious bag abandoned at a road sign. The suspect later confessed to plans of transporting the drugs to inner regions.

Yesterday, on November 29, the Thai Army, through the 2nd Army Region and the NSB Unit 24, directed the Surasak Montri Task Force to intercept and combat drug trafficking in the northeastern border areas.

The operation was coordinated by the Sakon Nakhon River Peacekeeping Unit, which had received a tip-off about a black bag suspected of containing narcotics.

The bag was located at a tourist sign along Highway 2376, between Na Yung district in Udon Thani province and Sangkhom district in Nong Khai province.

A special task force from Ranger Company 2110 and Surveillance Unit 11 was deployed to monitor the area. Officers observed a suspicious individual attempting to retrieve the bag, prompting them to intervene and conduct a search.

The suspect was arrested along with the contraband, which consisted of 208,000 methamphetamine pills.

During initial questioning, the suspect admitted to intending to deliver the drugs to the country’s inner regions. Authorities have since transferred the seized narcotics to the Sakon Nakhon River Peacekeeping Unit for detailed inventory and further investigation.

In recent news, Chiang Mai police seized more than 3.7 million methamphetamine pills and 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth hidden in a cabbage truck after an hours-long chase aided by AI licence plate recognition. The system flagged a suspicious Isuzu pickup travelling between Chiang Mai and Lamphun, prompting officers to monitor its movements.

The driver attempted to evade a checkpoint and sped through several districts before police shot the vehicle’s tyres and arrested 24 year old Anusorn ‘Sanook’ Masuk.

The operation aims to expand on the case and pursue legal action, reported by Khao Sod.