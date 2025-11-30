Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

Border task force steps up operations after tip-off in Udon Thani–Nong Khai area

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 30, 2025, 11:28 AM
135 1 minute read
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) Unit 24 has apprehended a suspect in connection with the possession of over 200,000 methamphetamine pills. The arrest followed the discovery of a suspicious bag abandoned at a road sign. The suspect later confessed to plans of transporting the drugs to inner regions.

Yesterday, on November 29, the Thai Army, through the 2nd Army Region and the NSB Unit 24, directed the Surasak Montri Task Force to intercept and combat drug trafficking in the northeastern border areas.

The operation was coordinated by the Sakon Nakhon River Peacekeeping Unit, which had received a tip-off about a black bag suspected of containing narcotics.

The bag was located at a tourist sign along Highway 2376, between Na Yung district in Udon Thani province and Sangkhom district in Nong Khai province.

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A special task force from Ranger Company 2110 and Surveillance Unit 11 was deployed to monitor the area. Officers observed a suspicious individual attempting to retrieve the bag, prompting them to intervene and conduct a search.

The suspect was arrested along with the contraband, which consisted of 208,000 methamphetamine pills.

During initial questioning, the suspect admitted to intending to deliver the drugs to the country’s inner regions. Authorities have since transferred the seized narcotics to the Sakon Nakhon River Peacekeeping Unit for detailed inventory and further investigation.

Related Articles
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

In recent news, Chiang Mai police seized more than 3.7 million methamphetamine pills and 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth hidden in a cabbage truck after an hours-long chase aided by AI licence plate recognition. The system flagged a suspicious Isuzu pickup travelling between Chiang Mai and Lamphun, prompting officers to monitor its movements.

The driver attempted to evade a checkpoint and sped through several districts before police shot the vehicle’s tyres and arrested 24 year old Anusorn ‘Sanook’ Masuk.

The operation aims to expand on the case and pursue legal action, reported by Khao Sod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam

14 minutes ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

1 hour ago
Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

2 hours ago
Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

2 hours ago
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

23 hours ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

24 hours ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

1 day ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

1 day ago
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

1 day ago
Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue

1 day ago
Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights | Thaiger Thailand News

Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights

1 day ago
November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South

1 day ago
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

2 days ago
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

2 days ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

2 days ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

2 days ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

2 days ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

2 days ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

2 days ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

2 days ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

2 days ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

3 days ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

3 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 30, 2025, 11:28 AM
135 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.