Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery

A motorcycle accident at a red-light intersection in Khon Kaen province led to an unexpected discovery, resulting in the arrest of 35 year old Supannee. The incident occurred at 12.30am yesterday, August 31, when she collided with the rear of a pickup truck in front of Mueang Khon Kaen Hospital in Kut Khao subdistrict, Mueang Khon Kaen district.

Emergency services rushed Supannee to the hospital with injuries that included a nosebleed, broken front teeth, and chest pain. As medical staff prepared her for an X-ray by removing her clothes and jewellery, a surprising revelation unfolded.

During the preparation for the X-ray, a blue plastic container fell from Supannee’s clothing, scattering its contents across the room. Inside, several red methamphetamine pills were discovered, along with three small zip-lock bags containing more of the substance.

The bags were pink and blue in colour. Hospital staff immediately alerted the police from Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, who confirmed the pills were methamphetamine.

Police Colonel Teerathat Phongsuwan, the superintendent of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, reported that Supannee initially denied any knowledge of the drugs and was visibly emotional, crying throughout the process. Medical treatment was prioritised before she was taken for questioning at the police station. An investigation revealed a total of 458 methamphetamine pills, along with 11,200 baht (US$350) in cash found in her purse.

Police charged Supannee with possession of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute illegally, which is considered an act of trafficking and spreading within the community.

She also faces charges for illegal consumption of a category 1 narcotic. The police will continue to investigate to identify any accomplices and proceed with legal actions accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Phatthalung discovered 2.1 million methamphetamine (Yaba) tablets and 210 kilograms of crystal meth in a car involved in an accident. Four suspects who had been inside the vehicle managed to flee the scene.