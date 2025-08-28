Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized

Suspect’s late-night hideout fails as security forces intercept large haul

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
60 1 minute read
Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of สายตรงข่าวจริง Facebook

Military rangers in Nong Khai, alongside local police, captured a 29 year old man attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across the border.

The suspect, who had hidden in a cemetery overnight, was found with nearly one million pills. The operation took place at 11.30am yesterday, August 27.

Sompop Samitasiri, the governor of Nong Khai, joined forces with Colonel Rewat Thamjiradet, deputy commander of the 2nd Control Division (13th Infantry Regiment), Surasak Montri Task Force, Police Major Wichaya Sing-aon, commander of the 2104th Special Task Force of the 21st Ranger Regiment, and Phaitoon Mahachuenjai, deputy governor of Nong Khai, to announce the arrest of Aree Kotaphan, a resident of Ban Phue in Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai province. He was apprehended with 618,000 methamphetamine pills.

The 2104th Ranger Regiment commander explained that they received a tip-off about a drug smuggling operation set to occur in Ban Suai Sadet cemetery, Moo 14, Wat Luang subdistrict, Phon Phisai district. This led to a coordinated effort with nearby agencies to set up an ambush.

At approximately 9pm on August 26, officials noticed a suspicious man placing six bags near the crematorium at Ban Suai Sadet cemetery in Phon Phisai district.

Upon inspection, the suspect fled into the forest. By the morning of August 27, military rangers conducted a thorough search of the area and discovered Aree hiding. He confessed to collecting the methamphetamine to deliver to clients.

The governor of Nong Khai highlighted that from October last year to August 27, the province seized a significant quantity of narcotics, including 31,363,800 methamphetamine pills, 778 kilogrammes of ice, 70.52 kilogrammes of heroin, 2 kilogrammes of ketamine, 155 packets of happy water, 137,385 ecstasy tablets, and an additional 5.18 kilogrammes of other drugs, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of สายตรงข่าวจริง Facebook

In similar news, on August 25, northern police announced the arrest of four people linked to two large-scale drug trafficking cases, resulting in the seizure of more than 8.2 million methamphetamine tablets and two vehicles. The suspects confessed that they had successfully avoided capture on three prior occasions.

Latest Thailand News
Farmhand steals bike and cash in Bang Lamung vanishing act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Farmhand steals bike and cash in Bang Lamung vanishing act

3 minutes ago
Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized | Thaiger Crime News

Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized

11 minutes ago
Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught | Thaiger Crime News

Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught

29 minutes ago
Journey&#8217;s end: Woman found dead on tour bus in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Journey’s end: Woman found dead on tour bus in Phetchaburi

31 minutes ago
Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint

50 minutes ago
Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast

57 minutes ago
Deadly landslide strikes Chiang Mai village, 4 killed | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Deadly landslide strikes Chiang Mai village, 4 killed

1 hour ago
Weather warning issued for 47 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Weather warning issued for 47 provinces in Thailand

1 hour ago
Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval

17 hours ago
Thai woman reveals secret sex work to cover 4,200-baht daily loan interest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman reveals secret sex work to cover 4,200-baht daily loan interest

17 hours ago
Hotel wars: Dusit Thani heir vows to block family power grab | Thaiger Business News

Hotel wars: Dusit Thani heir vows to block family power grab

17 hours ago
&#8216;Pearl of Phuket&#8217;: Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant | Thaiger Phuket News

‘Pearl of Phuket’: Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant

18 hours ago
Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love | Thaiger Thailand News

Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love

18 hours ago
All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law | Thaiger Bangkok News

All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law

19 hours ago
Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills | Thaiger Thailand News

Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills

19 hours ago
Shaky start: Twin tremors jolt Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Shaky start: Twin tremors jolt Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son

19 hours ago
Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work

19 hours ago
Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers

19 hours ago
Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park | Thaiger Crime News

Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park

20 hours ago
Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport

20 hours ago
School lunch scam: Supreme Court jails ex-director for 25 years | Thaiger South Thailand News

School lunch scam: Supreme Court jails ex-director for 25 years

20 hours ago
Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget

20 hours ago
Self-harming Brit in Pattaya hotel drama identified as missing Scot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Self-harming Brit in Pattaya hotel drama identified as missing Scot

20 hours ago
Southern Thailand pioneers De-Stress Economy at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 | Thaiger Events

Southern Thailand pioneers De-Stress Economy at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

20 hours ago
Chon Buri police bust illegal poker den, arrest nine foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri police bust illegal poker den, arrest nine foreigners

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x