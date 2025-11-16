Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom

A homeless woman was caught using methamphetamine in a temple bathroom in Pattaya after a concerned resident alerted police to a suspicious smell.

At 12.10am yesterday, November 15, patrol officers from Nongprue Police Station responded to an unusual tip-off at Wat Chai Mongkol, a temple near Walking Street in South Pattaya. A concerned citizen had reported a strange chemical odour coming from a public restroom: a scent all too familiar to those who’ve encountered yaba, the Thai name for meth.

Inside the restroom, officers found 43 year old Mara Chalor in a heavily intoxicated state. She appeared dazed, disoriented, and was mumbling incoherently as the pungent smell of drugs filled the small space.

A quick search uncovered a complete drug kit, including a lighter, a plastic straw, aluminium foil, a razor blade, and one partially smoked yaba pill. All items were seized as evidence.

During questioning, Mara reportedly confessed to purchasing the drug from a scrap collector known only as Muay, a local figure in South Pattaya’s street economy.

According to Mara, Muay arranges distributions at various discreet locations throughout the area. Mara admitted she rushed into the temple’s bathroom to take the drug shortly after receiving the delivery.

Police officers escorted her to the Bang Lamung District Office for further interrogation and a formal statement. Officers are now pursuing leads in an attempt to track down the alleged dealer, The Pattaya News reported.

Mara is expected to face charges under Thailand’s strict narcotics laws, which carry heavy penalties for possession and use of meth.

The case underscores Pattaya’s ongoing struggle with drug use in public spaces, particularly in areas frequented by tourists and near religious sites.

Police have urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illegal substances in the city.