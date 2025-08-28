Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint

A 26 year old man from Surat Thani was arrested in Phuket early yesterday after riding his motorbike into an active police checkpoint. Officers stopped him for acting suspiciously and found meth pills in his possession. A drug test came back positive.

Police in Phuket arrested the man yesterday, August 27, after he drove suspiciously into an active checkpoint set up as part of a province-wide anti-drug operation. Officers from Wichit Police Station were on patrol duty along Sakdidet Road, Village No. 6 in Wichit subdistrict, when they spotted the man riding a Honda Wave 100 motorcycle and acting nervously.

The patrol team signalled him to stop and questioned him on the spot. The man was later identified as 26 year old Piyawat, a native of Chaiya district, Surat Thani province.

Upon searching him, officers discovered five methamphetamine pills, classified as a Category 1 narcotic, hidden in a ziplock bag. They immediately conducted a urine test, which returned positive for drug use.

Following the results, Piyawat was taken into custody and escorted to Wichit Police Station. He now faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), using a Category 1 narcotic, and driving under the influence of drugs, The Phuket News reported.

The checkpoint was part of a wider crackdown on drug activity in the area, launched under the policy direction of Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station.

According to officers, the operation was in direct response to urgent orders from Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, to step up drug prevention and suppression efforts.

Police confirmed that the suspect will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

