Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

A security guard was killed when a knife-wielding man attacked him outside a condominium before fleeing the scene in a car.

The guard was attacked in the early hours of today, September 6, in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. The victim, identified as Somdet, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, was found near the building’s entrance with fatal knife wounds to his neck and face.

Police Lieutenant Ekkasit Meesuk of Sutthisan Police Station received reports of the murder at around 4.30am. He attended the scene with Police Colonel Pronthep Chalermkiat, forensic specialists, a doctor from the Police General Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Somdet, employed by a private security company, had been carrying out his night shift duties when the assault took place. Officials thoroughly documented the crime scene and collected evidence for analysis.

According to witnesses, the suspect was a man with short hair and a distinctive tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a black shirt featuring a cannabis leaf design on the back, along with jeans. Witnesses reported seeing him brandishing a knife before launching a vicious attack on the guard.

The assailant fled the scene shortly afterwards, escaping in a black sedan. The vehicle’s make and registration plate are not yet known, but investigators believe CCTV cameras from the condominium and surrounding streets may provide crucial leads.

Police are now piecing together the events leading up to the attack. Witnesses are being questioned, while CCTV footage is under review to identify the suspect and track his escape route, reported KhaoSod.

Officers confirmed that the case is being treated as a priority given its brutality and the public location of the crime.

“We are working to gather all available evidence and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

