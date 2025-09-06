Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

Suspect with tattoo fled in black car after vicious late-night attack

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
59 1 minute read
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A security guard was killed when a knife-wielding man attacked him outside a condominium before fleeing the scene in a car.

The guard was attacked in the early hours of today, September 6, in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. The victim, identified as Somdet, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, was found near the building’s entrance with fatal knife wounds to his neck and face.

Police Lieutenant Ekkasit Meesuk of Sutthisan Police Station received reports of the murder at around 4.30am. He attended the scene with Police Colonel Pronthep Chalermkiat, forensic specialists, a doctor from the Police General Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Somdet, employed by a private security company, had been carrying out his night shift duties when the assault took place. Officials thoroughly documented the crime scene and collected evidence for analysis.

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | News by Thaiger

According to witnesses, the suspect was a man with short hair and a distinctive tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a black shirt featuring a cannabis leaf design on the back, along with jeans. Witnesses reported seeing him brandishing a knife before launching a vicious attack on the guard.

The assailant fled the scene shortly afterwards, escaping in a black sedan. The vehicle’s make and registration plate are not yet known, but investigators believe CCTV cameras from the condominium and surrounding streets may provide crucial leads.

Related Articles

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | News by Thaiger

Police are now piecing together the events leading up to the attack. Witnesses are being questioned, while CCTV footage is under review to identify the suspect and track his escape route, reported KhaoSod.

Officers confirmed that the case is being treated as a priority given its brutality and the public location of the crime.

“We are working to gather all available evidence and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

In similar news, five suspects were put under investigation after a violent robbery at Khlong Toei Port left a security guard dead. The gang used a van to steal electronic cigarettes from a shipping container before fleeing the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

3 minutes ago
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

18 minutes ago
Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

2 hours ago
Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

2 hours ago
Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

2 hours ago
Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally

3 hours ago
Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy

3 hours ago
Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope

4 hours ago
Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand

4 hours ago
Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination

21 hours ago
Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure | Thaiger Cartoons

Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure

21 hours ago
Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote

21 hours ago
74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues | Thaiger Bangkok News

74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues

21 hours ago
A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand

22 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for &#8216;LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025&#8217; charity race | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

22 hours ago
Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money

22 hours ago
Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive

23 hours ago
Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen

23 hours ago
Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push

23 hours ago
Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam

24 hours ago
Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

1 day ago
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

1 day ago
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger Crime News

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

1 day ago
Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel

1 day ago
French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market | Thaiger South Thailand News

French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.