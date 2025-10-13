Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul

Two suspected drug dealers have been detained in Thalang, Phuket, following a police operation that resulted in the confiscation of over 660 methamphetamine pills and more than 30 grammes of crystal meth.

The arrests took place yesterday, October 12, as part of the ‘No Drugs No Dealers’ campaign, which aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to establish drug-free communities and combat drug trafficking.

The operation was directed by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, alongside Deputy Commander Police Colonel Oknit Danpitaksat, and superintendents of the provincial police force.

A coordinated effort by Thalang Police investigation teams, with assistance from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the Crime Suppression Division, led to the arrests at a resort in Pa Klok.

The arrested individuals were identified as 50 year old Somkid Kongnam and 43 year old Panitchanat Sengiam, both residents of Pa Klok. Police confiscated 662 methamphetamine pills, 30.2 grammes of crystal meth, two sets of drug paraphernalia, and two mobile phones worth approximately 12,000 baht.

Phuket News reported that the suspects have been charged with joint possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, an offence carrying up to life imprisonment, and fines ranging up to 5 million baht, if charged.

In a separate case, Bangkok police arrested a man posing as a doctor for distributing crystal meth to LGBTQIA+ clients during a sting operation at a love hotel on October 7. The suspect allegedly offered drugs to gay couples during their sexual activities and even participated in the encounters himself.

The 39 year old suspect, Kom-anan, also known as “Doctor Golf,” posed as a medical professional, offering to inject crystal meth during sexual sessions.

Further investigation revealed that Golf had more than 100 clients across Bangkok, which prompted officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau to launch a sting operation in Watthana district.