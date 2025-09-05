Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push

Officials highlight certified firms and rehabilitation efforts

Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket officials are stepping up their campaign to make workplaces drug-free, with more than 2,500 employees screened, several companies certified, and dozens of staff referred for treatment.

At a meeting chaired by Deputy Governor Suwit Phansengiam at the Phuket Provincial Labour Protection and Welfare Office, officials reviewed progress on the province’s drug-free labour initiative this year. The scheme is designed to curb substance abuse in workplaces while promoting safer, healthier environments for employees.

The programme includes workshops, training sessions, and the White Factory project, which raises awareness about the dangers of drugs, identifies potential users, and introduces preventive measures. One of the most direct approaches has been large-scale urine testing, aimed at detecting and addressing drug use among employees.

Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push | News by Thaiger

This year, 2,514 workers underwent testing. Of these, 33 people, or 1.31%, tested positive. Officials confirmed that those who failed the test voluntarily sought treatment at local health facilities, reflecting the province’s focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

The meeting also reviewed the certification process for businesses under the Thai Industrial Standards (TIS), which assesses six key areas, scoring up to 100 points. To qualify, establishments must achieve at least 50 points and avoid zero scores in any category.

For this year, four businesses met the requirements and received official recognition for their commitment to drug-free workplaces, reported The Phuket News.

These include Phothiphum Co. Ltd., Isuzu Andaman Sales Co. Ltd., CP Extra Public Company Ltd., Thalang branch, and CP Extra Public Company Ltd., Rawai 2 branch. Certification is valid for three years.

Thanapong Onchorn, Phuket’s Labour Protection and Welfare Officer, emphasised that the project’s long-term success relies on constant monitoring and support.

“We aim to encourage businesses to not only meet the standards but to continuously strengthen prevention and create a safe and sustainable work environment.”

Officials added that regular evaluation will help maintain progress, with follow-ups ensuring that certified companies remain compliant. The province also intends to expand awareness campaigns and broaden cooperation with private businesses to reinforce drug prevention strategies.

