Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of Patong Police Station Facebook

Patong Police have arrested a 28 year old man from Phuket after linking him to a series of burglaries worth 300,000 baht.

The suspect, Kittipong Boonchuay, was caught yesterday, August 26, at a rented house in Patong after CCTV evidence allegedly tied him to late-night thefts, where police say he used a motorbike to make quick getaways.

Police estimate the stolen assets to be worth around 300,000 baht, linking Kittipong to several reported burglaries. CCTV footage reportedly showed him leaving the Patong area before officers tracked him to his rented unit on Phoonphol Road in Talat Nuea, Phuket Town.

During a search of the property, investigators confiscated a range of evidence, including a blue-black Honda Click motorbike, a white full-face helmet, a black jacket, striped shirts, black jeans, Nike trainers, and 6,110 baht in cash. Officers noted that the clothes matched what the suspect was seen wearing in CCTV clips during the burglaries.

Kittipong has been charged with theft at night, using a vehicle to facilitate escape, and receiving stolen property. He was taken to Patong Police Station for processing and further legal proceedings.

Police say the case against him is strengthened with CCTV footage and witness statements, and investigators are also probing whether additional suspects may have been involved in the crime spree, reported The Phuket News.

Patong Police stated that the crackdown forms part of their wider campaign to curb theft in Phuket’s busiest tourist hub, which has faced repeated issues with opportunistic crimes targeting residents and visitors.

The arrest comes as a relief to locals in Patong, who had raised concerns about rising burglary reports in the popular nightlife district. Officers urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward and assist with ongoing investigations.

With charges now filed, Kittipong faces a court appearance in the coming days, while police continue to track down the full extent of the alleged crime wave.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
