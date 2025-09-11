Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

Officers deliver fuel and keep traffic moving during roadside drama

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of Patong Police Station Facebook

Police in Patong rushed to help a stranded motorist whose car had broken down on a busy road late at night, stepping in to manage traffic and get him moving again.

At 11.15pm yesterday, September 10, Patong Police received a call about a broken-down vehicle blocking the outbound road from Patong near the well-known shrine on Khao Patong. Senior officers, including Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, quickly dispatched a team to the scene.

Traffic police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin, Pol. Lt. Col. Chamnan Sapsin and Pol. Lt. Col. Sittichai Meesinchai rushed to assist. Working with the station’s traffic network, they moved in to keep cars flowing smoothly while identifying the cause of the breakdown.

When officers arrived, they discovered a Suzuki sedan parked by the roadside. Its driver, Udomsak, admitted the embarrassing truth: his car had not suffered mechanical failure at all but had run out of petrol.

“The engine died as I was driving, and I realised the tank was empty.”

Police immediately set to work. While some officers directed traffic around the stalled car, others arranged for fuel to be purchased and delivered. Minutes later, petrol was poured into the vehicle’s tank, allowing Udomsak to restart his engine and continue his journey.

The incident ended without further disruption, but it caused a brief delay for motorists heading out of Patong late at night. Officers emphasised that while breakdowns happen, motorists should always ensure their vehicles are in proper working condition before driving, especially in busy tourist hotspots like Patong, reported The Phuket News.

Locals praised the officers’ quick response, pointing out that the presence of multiple senior officers highlighted the station’s commitment to public service and traffic safety.

Patong Police noted that while their duties often focus on crime prevention and traffic enforcement, helping motorists in need remains an important part of their work.

