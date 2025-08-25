Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet

High-stakes interception exposes lucrative meth trafficking route

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
82 2 minutes read
Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet | Thaiger
Picture codutresy of KhaoSod

Two men from Yala were apprehended while transporting drugs in the north after police in Kamphaeng Phet intervened. They were caught on their journey back to Songkhla with over 200,000 methamphetamine pills valued at more than 12 million baht.

Yesterday, August 24, at 4.30pm, Police Lieutenant General Amornsak Kasemkasiri, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 6, led a press conference on the major drug bust involving 216,000 pills.

Joining him were Chatip Rujanaseri, the Kamphaeng Phet Governor, Police Major General Opas Kongmuang, Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Police Chief, and Police Colonel Nattawut Somchaimongkol, Deputy Provincial Police Chief, alongside other police officers who participated in the operation.

The incident occurred on August 21, when officers at a drug checkpoint were alerted to a suspicious car by staff at a preliminary vehicle screening station in Baan Ko Rak Siet, Kosamphi Nakhon district. The sedan’s erratic driving raised suspicions before it approached the checkpoint.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle for inspection, but the driver refused to halt, accelerating away and making a U-turn in front of the checkpoint, heading towards Tak province. After driving approximately 200 to 300 metres, the car veered onto a parallel dirt road.

The checkpoint police pursued closely, signalling for the car to stop. However, the driver instead accelerated, entering a village road, which was also unpaved.

Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Drug bust

During the pursuit, the driver caused a minor collision with a monk collecting alms by the roadside. Meanwhile, officers observed the passenger throwing objects out of the car on three occasions.

After a 5-kilometre chase, the police overtook the vehicle and stopped in front of it, forcing the suspects to surrender. The suspects were identified as 31 year old Anwa Madieyo and 36 year old Huzaie Ayidama, both from Yala. They were driving a Toyota Ativ with the registration number จจ 5142 Chiang Mai.

Police retrieved the discarded items, discovering three backpacks containing a total of 216,000 methamphetamine pills. The drugs were seized as evidence.

Investigations revealed a lead vehicle, a white Isuzu D-Max pickup with registration 2 ฒญ 9204 Bangkok, driven by 23 year old Susaimin Mahamagachi. Police coordinated with highway patrol officers to intercept and arrest him at Hang Nam Sakhon checkpoint, Manorom district, Chai Nat province. Susaimin, along with the pickup, was brought back to Kosamphi Nakhon Police Station for further investigation.

Further inquiries revealed that Anwa and Huzaie had flown from Don Mueang to Chiang Mai, rented the sedan, and concealed the drugs inside, intending to deliver them to customers in Songkhla. This operation was thwarted by the police’s intervention, reported KhaoSod.

Kamphaeng Phet Governor Chatip Rujanaseri praised the officers at the drug interception checkpoint for their exemplary performance. He noted that this aligns with the province’s stringent policy over the past three months, aiming to expand drug prevention efforts from ‘white villages’ to achieving a ‘white province’ status.

Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai man loses 40,000 baht after allowing friend to access debit card | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man loses 40,000 baht after allowing friend to access debit card

1 hour ago
Teen gunman arrested for shooting 15 year old girl on Pathum Thani road | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen gunman arrested for shooting 15 year old girl on Pathum Thani road

2 hours ago
Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road | Thaiger Road deaths

Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road

3 hours ago
Bangkok launches 20-baht train fare registration amid legal uncertainty | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches 20-baht train fare registration amid legal uncertainty

3 hours ago
Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Dutch tourists attacked by foreigners outside Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch tourists attacked by foreigners outside Phuket hotel

4 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver arrested over alleged rape of foreign teacher | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver arrested over alleged rape of foreign teacher

4 hours ago
Brazilian tourist detained after rooftop incident in Patong | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazilian tourist detained after rooftop incident in Patong

4 hours ago
Thai inmate caught after escaping coffee shop job to see newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai inmate caught after escaping coffee shop job to see newborn baby

4 hours ago
Man arrested for staging car accidents to claim over one million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for staging car accidents to claim over one million baht

5 hours ago
Chinese-born Cambodian man attacked for eating neighbours&#8217;s crab | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born Cambodian man attacked for eating neighbours’s crab

5 hours ago
Teenage shooting incident in Chachoengsao leaves two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teenage shooting incident in Chachoengsao leaves two injured

5 hours ago
Internet technician dies after tragic fall in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Internet technician dies after tragic fall in Udon Thani

6 hours ago
Wild elephant kills rubber tapper in Chachoengsao tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant kills rubber tapper in Chachoengsao tragedy

6 hours ago
Thai nationals caught in attempted border smuggling to Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals caught in attempted border smuggling to Cambodia

7 hours ago
Thai actress faces drunk driving charge after refusing test at police checkpoint | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress faces drunk driving charge after refusing test at police checkpoint

7 hours ago
Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet | Thaiger Crime News

Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet

7 hours ago
Tragic drowning of young girl in Nakhon Ratchasima pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic drowning of young girl in Nakhon Ratchasima pond

8 hours ago
Navigating trading psychology amid the &#8216;US Politics Effect&#8217; and market instability | Thaiger Finance

Navigating trading psychology amid the ‘US Politics Effect’ and market instability

8 hours ago
2 Lebanese men arrested for drug and illegal clinic on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

2 Lebanese men arrested for drug and illegal clinic on Koh Samui

8 hours ago
Bangkok police seize fake Marshall speakers worth 600,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police seize fake Marshall speakers worth 600,000 baht

8 hours ago
Phuket enters a new real estate cycle as resale market gains traction | Thaiger Property News

Phuket enters a new real estate cycle as resale market gains traction

8 hours ago
Foreign teacher files rape complaint against Phuket app-based taxi driver | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign teacher files rape complaint against Phuket app-based taxi driver

9 hours ago
Monk sought after fatal assault at Nakhon Ratchasima temple | Thaiger Crime News

Monk sought after fatal assault at Nakhon Ratchasima temple

9 hours ago
Body of missing Buriram woman found on Phetchaburi roadside | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Buriram woman found on Phetchaburi roadside

9 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
82 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x