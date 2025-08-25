Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet

Two men from Yala were apprehended while transporting drugs in the north after police in Kamphaeng Phet intervened. They were caught on their journey back to Songkhla with over 200,000 methamphetamine pills valued at more than 12 million baht.

Yesterday, August 24, at 4.30pm, Police Lieutenant General Amornsak Kasemkasiri, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 6, led a press conference on the major drug bust involving 216,000 pills.

Joining him were Chatip Rujanaseri, the Kamphaeng Phet Governor, Police Major General Opas Kongmuang, Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Police Chief, and Police Colonel Nattawut Somchaimongkol, Deputy Provincial Police Chief, alongside other police officers who participated in the operation.

The incident occurred on August 21, when officers at a drug checkpoint were alerted to a suspicious car by staff at a preliminary vehicle screening station in Baan Ko Rak Siet, Kosamphi Nakhon district. The sedan’s erratic driving raised suspicions before it approached the checkpoint.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle for inspection, but the driver refused to halt, accelerating away and making a U-turn in front of the checkpoint, heading towards Tak province. After driving approximately 200 to 300 metres, the car veered onto a parallel dirt road.

The checkpoint police pursued closely, signalling for the car to stop. However, the driver instead accelerated, entering a village road, which was also unpaved.

Drug bust

During the pursuit, the driver caused a minor collision with a monk collecting alms by the roadside. Meanwhile, officers observed the passenger throwing objects out of the car on three occasions.

After a 5-kilometre chase, the police overtook the vehicle and stopped in front of it, forcing the suspects to surrender. The suspects were identified as 31 year old Anwa Madieyo and 36 year old Huzaie Ayidama, both from Yala. They were driving a Toyota Ativ with the registration number จจ 5142 Chiang Mai.

Police retrieved the discarded items, discovering three backpacks containing a total of 216,000 methamphetamine pills. The drugs were seized as evidence.

Investigations revealed a lead vehicle, a white Isuzu D-Max pickup with registration 2 ฒญ 9204 Bangkok, driven by 23 year old Susaimin Mahamagachi. Police coordinated with highway patrol officers to intercept and arrest him at Hang Nam Sakhon checkpoint, Manorom district, Chai Nat province. Susaimin, along with the pickup, was brought back to Kosamphi Nakhon Police Station for further investigation.

Further inquiries revealed that Anwa and Huzaie had flown from Don Mueang to Chiang Mai, rented the sedan, and concealed the drugs inside, intending to deliver them to customers in Songkhla. This operation was thwarted by the police’s intervention, reported KhaoSod.

Kamphaeng Phet Governor Chatip Rujanaseri praised the officers at the drug interception checkpoint for their exemplary performance. He noted that this aligns with the province’s stringent policy over the past three months, aiming to expand drug prevention efforts from ‘white villages’ to achieving a ‘white province’ status.