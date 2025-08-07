Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

Bright Choomanee
August 7, 2025
Phuket officials have confirmed the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of 10,000 methamphetamine pills in an operation aimed at dismantling drug networks in Kathu. This initiative is part of the ongoing No Drugs, No Dealers campaign.

The operation, involving the Phuket Provincial Administration and Thalang and Kathu district offices, is aligned with the Ministry of Interior’s policy to create drug-free communities.

The special operations team, led by Phuket Provincial Defense Officers Akara Suwatthikul and Jiradej Burarak and supported by the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), initially targeted low-level dealers in Thalang before expanding to Kathu to tackle larger networks.

In Kathu, the operation resulted in the seizure of five bundles containing approximately 10,000 ya bah pills, two mobile phones, and a Honda Scoopy motorbike. Two individuals, identified by their pseudonyms 32 year old Jay and 33 year old Kla, were arrested along a roadside in Baan Ketho, Kathu.

They face charges of joint possession of Category 1 narcotics, attempted illegal distribution, and illegal drug use. The suspects and evidence were handed over to Kathu Police for further proceedings.

This operation follows the arrest of four other people for drug offences, including three in Kathu, reported by Phuket Provincial Police. The raids were led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto and the Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Drug seizure

In the first arrest, officers apprehended Sompong “Toi” Wongsen, 40, and conducted searches at two locations in Kathu, seizing 24.30 grammes of crystal meth, two ya bah pills, a homemade firearm, four 12-gauge cartridges, and a mobile phone. Sompong was charged with possession and sale of Category 1 narcotics, illegal drug use, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In a separate case in Kathu, officers arrested 40 year old Chaliya “Ying” Bupphachat, originally from Nakhon Phanom, at a residence in Soi Singthao Thani 3, Moo 6. Items seized included 5.08 grammes of crystal meth, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and a mobile phone. Chaliya was charged with the sale of Category 1 narcotics and illegal drug use.

At the same location, police also arrested 43 year old Nusara “Nuch” Natthakulchai, from Nakhon Ratchasima, seizing 1.76 grammes of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with possession and illegal use of Category 1 narcotics.

Photo: Phuket Provincial Defense Office

In Phuket Town, Charuwat “Boy” Ruangrak, 35, was arrested in Soi Surin 3, Talat Yai. Seized items included 4.51 grammes of crystal meth, two digital scales, a mobile phone, and a green GPX Tuscany150 Keyless motorcycle valued at approximately 100,000 baht (US$3,095). Charuwat faces charges of drug distribution and illegal drug use.

Phuket Provincial Police have stated that investigations into all four cases are ongoing, with the possibility of additional arrests, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Phuket Provincial Defense Office

