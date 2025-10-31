Prince Andrew loses title and royal lodge in scandal fallout

A British royal has been stripped of his title and ordered to leave his Windsor home following renewed scrutiny over ties to a convicted sex offender.

Andrew has been officially stripped of his royal title and ordered to vacate his Windsor residence following weeks of mounting scandal over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a stunning announcement from Buckingham Palace, it was confirmed that the former Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The Palace also revealed that his lease at the lavish Royal Lodge estate has been terminated, forcing him to leave the residence he has called home since 2004.

The decision comes in the wake of explosive new scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s continued denial of sexual abuse allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, accusations reignited by her recently published posthumous memoir. Giuffre, who took her own life earlier this year, claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions as a teenager, claims he has repeatedly denied.

“This is a huge development and a big step for the King to take,” said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy during a live appearance on BBC Question Time.

“It sends a very powerful message to the victims of grooming and sex offences.”

According to the Palace, the decision to revoke Andrew’s style, titles, and honours was made following consultation with the government.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Andrew will be relocated to private accommodation on the Sandringham Estate, reportedly funded by King Charles.

His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also leave Royal Lodge. She has reverted to her maiden name and is said to be making independent living arrangements.

While Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will retain their titles, their father remains eighth in line to the throne despite no longer holding the title of “Prince,” according to the BBC.

Recent revelations show Andrew hosted Epstein at Royal Lodge in 2006, just two months after a US arrest warrant was issued for the disgraced financier. Lease documents also reveal Andrew paid more than £8 million (approximately 356 million baht) upfront for a 75-year deal on the property, effectively avoiding annual rent.