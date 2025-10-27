Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

Security guard witnessed the 24 year old's jump from the fifth floor despite attempts to intervene

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
201 1 minute read
Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

A hotel security guard in Pattaya alerted police after witnessing a Frenchman jump from a fifth-floor balcony early this morning, October 27, despite efforts to intervene.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation were alerted to the incident at around 5am and rushed to the scene, a hotel in southern Pattaya. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were also called to investigate.

At the scene, a foreign man, later identified as 24 year old French national Kurtis Antoine Max Claramunt, was found lying in the hotel car park. He had severe head injuries and a broken right leg.

The rescue team attempted CPR before rushing him to Pattaya Hospital. Despite their efforts, he died shortly afterwards from severe blood loss.

Security staff told police that they saw Claramunt standing on the balcony with his arms outstretched. He then returned to his room before coming back to the balcony and jumping.

Frenchman jumps Pattaya hotel
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

The guard said he tried to stop him but could not. He detailed that all he could do was take a single photo of the man on the balcony before calling the police and rescuers.

Police later searched Room 514, where Claramunt had been staying alone. They found two bags of cannabis and some smoked cannabis, which were seized as evidence. The room door had been locked from the inside, and there were no signs of a struggle.

Related Articles
Frenchman suidide Pattaya hotel
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fall to determine whether it was linked to personal stress or other factors. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital for a full autopsy.

Local news Facebook page Siam Chon News reported that Claramunt had recently had a conflict with his girlfriend before taking his own life.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth

3 minutes ago
United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus | Thaiger Thailand News

United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

40 minutes ago
Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

51 minutes ago
Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump

1 hour ago
Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge

1 hour ago
October 27: Heavy rain forecast for 16 provinces in Thailand on October 27 | Thaiger Thailand News

October 27: Heavy rain forecast for 16 provinces in Thailand on October 27

2 hours ago
Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident

2 hours ago
Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao

20 hours ago
Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence | Thaiger Thailand News

Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence

20 hours ago
Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Nigerian drug traffickers arrested in Bangkok’s Nana in undercover sting (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug traffickers arrested in Bangkok’s Nana in undercover sting (video)

22 hours ago
Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026 | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026

24 hours ago
Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy

24 hours ago
Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander

1 day ago
Thai Astronomical Society explains mysterious fireball sightings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Astronomical Society explains mysterious fireball sightings

1 day ago
Trump pushes Thai-Cambodian peace declaration during Malaysia visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump pushes Thai-Cambodian peace declaration during Malaysia visit

1 day ago
Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike

2 days ago
Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes | Thaiger Business News

Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes

2 days ago
Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless

2 days ago
Rain can&#8217;t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | Thaiger Phuket News

Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade

2 days ago
Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit

2 days ago
New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | Thaiger Aviation News

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals

2 days ago
Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam

2 days ago
PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans

2 days ago
&#8216;Shogun&#8217;-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Shogun’-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
201 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.