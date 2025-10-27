Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

A hotel security guard in Pattaya alerted police after witnessing a Frenchman jump from a fifth-floor balcony early this morning, October 27, despite efforts to intervene.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation were alerted to the incident at around 5am and rushed to the scene, a hotel in southern Pattaya. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were also called to investigate.

At the scene, a foreign man, later identified as 24 year old French national Kurtis Antoine Max Claramunt, was found lying in the hotel car park. He had severe head injuries and a broken right leg.

The rescue team attempted CPR before rushing him to Pattaya Hospital. Despite their efforts, he died shortly afterwards from severe blood loss.

Security staff told police that they saw Claramunt standing on the balcony with his arms outstretched. He then returned to his room before coming back to the balcony and jumping.

The guard said he tried to stop him but could not. He detailed that all he could do was take a single photo of the man on the balcony before calling the police and rescuers.

Police later searched Room 514, where Claramunt had been staying alone. They found two bags of cannabis and some smoked cannabis, which were seized as evidence. The room door had been locked from the inside, and there were no signs of a struggle.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fall to determine whether it was linked to personal stress or other factors. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital for a full autopsy.

Local news Facebook page Siam Chon News reported that Claramunt had recently had a conflict with his girlfriend before taking his own life.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.