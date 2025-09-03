Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

Khao Kheow Zoo in Chon Buri will host games, exhibitions and a fruit cake party

Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thailand’s most famous hippo is about to become the star of a birthday party like no other.

Mae Mali, the beloved hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, will celebrate her 60th birthday with a three-day festival complete with games, exhibitions and a giant fruit cake.

The celebrations will run from September 6 to 8 at the zoo’s hippo exhibit, with the main party taking place on September 8. Visitors will be treated to the sight of Mae Mali being serenaded with the Happy Birthday song as she tucks into her spectacular cake, prepared by keepers and sponsored by her fans.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi said the event is designed not only to honour Mae Mali but also to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation.

“The celebration aims to bring joy to visitors while encouraging public participation in caring for animals under the zoo’s protection.”

The programme will include an educational exhibition about Mae Mali’s life and the zoo’s conservation efforts, a booth showcasing the Hippo Village Project, fun activities for children, souvenir prizes and a chance to create handmade birthday cards for the star of the show.

Mae Mali has long been one of Khao Kheow’s most treasured residents, adored by generations of visitors who have watched her grow from a young calf into Thailand’s oldest living hippopotamus. Staff describe her as gentle, playful and a symbol of the zoo’s long-standing commitment to wildlife care, The Pattaya News reported.

Supporters wishing to contribute can sponsor Mae Mali’s giant birthday cake through the Khao Kheow Open Zoo Wildlife Sponsorship Programme. Donations can be made via Krungthai Bank, account number 208-0-74900-5.

For more details, visitors can call 038-318444.

Zoo officials say the milestone celebration is a chance for families to enjoy a festive atmosphere while learning more about the challenges facing hippos and other wildlife.

Narongwit added: “Mae Mali is not just a beloved resident of Khao Kheow Open Zoo; she is a reminder of why we must continue working together to conserve and protect wildlife for future generations.”

