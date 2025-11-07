Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

A Thai man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a roadside electric pole in Samet sub-district, Chon Buri. His motives currently remain under investigation.

Officers from Samet Police Station, together with rescuers from the Trikunatham Foundation, investigated the death of the 48 year old Thai man in the Sajja Suan Luang community at around 5am today, November 5, following a report from locals.

The resident told police that he was riding his motorcycle past the scene when he noticed a black sedan parked by the roadside. He then saw a man sitting beneath a utility pole. Initially, he thought the man was simply resting, so he did not pay much attention.

However, upon closer inspection, he noticed that the man’s neck was wrapped with a rope tied to the electric pole, prompting him to immediately notify the police.

A medical team from Chon Buri Hospital conducted an initial examination and found that the man had been dead for several hours before being discovered. He was well-dressed and reportedly showed no foul play.

Inside his car, police found a bag containing a staff ID card from a local commercial bank, showing the man’s name and position.

Officers collected evidence at the scene before sending the body to Chon Buri Hospital for an autopsy. Relatives have been contacted to collect the body for religious rites.

Police believe the case to be a suicide, but will conduct further investigation to determine the motives behind the man’s decision.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.