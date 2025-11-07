Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

Officials inspected a recycling plant in Chon Buri after residents complained about foul odours, uncovering waste violations and environmental concerns.

The inspection, carried out on November 5, was led by Ploylapas Singtothong, adviser to the industry minister, as part of the “Full Throttle” mobile inspection campaign. The facility, located in Bo Kwang Thong subdistrict, handles industrial waste processes including sorting, fuel blending and solvent recovery.

Upon arrival, officials were greeted by a powerful stench. Workers were seen operating among wet, uncovered waste piles strewn around the premises, which intensified the unpleasant odour. The plant comprises four main buildings dedicated to waste processing and oil-spraying activities.

Despite holding Ror Ngor 105 and 106 permits, the plant was found to be in violation of industrial standards. Prasom Damrongpong, Director of the Factory Pollution Research and Warning Division at the Department of Industrial Works, said the site’s improper waste storage practices were the primary cause of the community-wide odour issue.

“The facility is clearly in breach of regulations. Immediate orders will be issued to suspend all non-compliant operations.”

Ploylapas echoed the ministry’s strict stance on enforcement, citing the policy of “close fast, open fast, reliable.” She stressed that offending operations must shut down swiftly, with the possibility of reopening only once full compliance is met. Major concerns include stagnant water, which poses contamination risks, and large volumes of exposed waste left out in the open.

Attempts to inspect the oil-spraying building were blocked, with staff warning of hazardous fumes inside. Nevertheless, officials collected samples of industrial waste residue and water for further lab analysis.

Wilailak Jeensri, head of the Provincial Industrial Office’s Factory Group, stated that stop-work orders will be enforced on any part of the facility found to be in breach of standards. Resumption of operations will depend on the factory’s timeline for implementing improvements and passing inspections, reported The Pattaya News.

Further legal action and fines are pending lab results and follow-up assessments, as the ministry continues to crack down on pollution violations affecting local communities.