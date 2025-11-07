Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

Surprise site visit uncovers improper waste handling practices

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 9:55 AM
83 1 minute read
Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Officials inspected a recycling plant in Chon Buri after residents complained about foul odours, uncovering waste violations and environmental concerns.

The inspection, carried out on November 5, was led by Ploylapas Singtothong, adviser to the industry minister, as part of the “Full Throttle” mobile inspection campaign. The facility, located in Bo Kwang Thong subdistrict, handles industrial waste processes including sorting, fuel blending and solvent recovery.

Upon arrival, officials were greeted by a powerful stench. Workers were seen operating among wet, uncovered waste piles strewn around the premises, which intensified the unpleasant odour. The plant comprises four main buildings dedicated to waste processing and oil-spraying activities.

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | News by Thaiger

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | News by Thaiger

Despite holding Ror Ngor 105 and 106 permits, the plant was found to be in violation of industrial standards. Prasom Damrongpong, Director of the Factory Pollution Research and Warning Division at the Department of Industrial Works, said the site’s improper waste storage practices were the primary cause of the community-wide odour issue.

“The facility is clearly in breach of regulations. Immediate orders will be issued to suspend all non-compliant operations.”

Related Articles

Ploylapas echoed the ministry’s strict stance on enforcement, citing the policy of “close fast, open fast, reliable.” She stressed that offending operations must shut down swiftly, with the possibility of reopening only once full compliance is met. Major concerns include stagnant water, which poses contamination risks, and large volumes of exposed waste left out in the open.

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | News by Thaiger

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | News by Thaiger

Attempts to inspect the oil-spraying building were blocked, with staff warning of hazardous fumes inside. Nevertheless, officials collected samples of industrial waste residue and water for further lab analysis.

Wilailak Jeensri, head of the Provincial Industrial Office’s Factory Group, stated that stop-work orders will be enforced on any part of the facility found to be in breach of standards. Resumption of operations will depend on the factory’s timeline for implementing improvements and passing inspections, reported The Pattaya News.

Further legal action and fines are pending lab results and follow-up assessments, as the ministry continues to crack down on pollution violations affecting local communities.

Latest Thailand News
Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays | Thaiger Business News

Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

10 seconds ago
Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

18 minutes ago
Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship | Thaiger Politics News

Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

34 minutes ago
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

34 minutes ago
Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

58 minutes ago
Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk

3 hours ago
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

16 hours ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

16 hours ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

17 hours ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

17 hours ago
Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

17 hours ago
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

18 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

18 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast

18 hours ago
Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt

19 hours ago
Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand | Thaiger Education

Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

19 hours ago
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

19 hours ago
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

20 hours ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

20 hours ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

21 hours ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

21 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

21 hours ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

22 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

23 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

23 hours ago
Environment NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 9:55 AM
83 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.