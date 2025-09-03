Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

Passengers flying through Phuket International Airport this Friday morning can expect to see chaos, but only as part of a full-scale emergency drill.

Airport officials confirmed that the exercise, scheduled for 9am on Friday, September 5, will simulate a major incident under the Airport Contingency Plan. The goal is to sharpen safety standards and ensure staff are fully prepared to handle real-life emergencies.

Authorities stressed that the drill is purely a training exercise. Travellers should not be alarmed if they see emergency vehicles, first responders, or staged scenarios unfolding inside the airport.

“This is not a real-world event.”

Officials urged passengers to cooperate with instructions and avoid spreading misinformation online.

To prevent confusion, passengers and airport users have been asked not to take photos or videos during the drill.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank all passengers and airport users for their cooperation.”

The exercise is part of Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) regular training schedule designed to meet international safety requirements. Phuket, one of Thailand’s busiest tourist gateways, handles millions of travellers each year, making preparedness drills crucial.

AOT officials explained that the drill will involve coordination between airport staff, emergency services, and local agencies. Scenarios are expected to include medical responses, fire safety procedures, and passenger evacuation protocols.

The emphasis is on testing staff readiness, communication systems, and crisis management to ensure Phuket Airport maintains global safety standards.

While disruptions to flights are not expected, minor delays may occur as emergency teams run through their procedures, reported The Phuket News.

Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journey through the terminal.

For further information, passengers can call the AOT Contact Centre at 1722 or Phuket Airport Information at 076-351111.

Officials say the exercise is vital in building public confidence.

“The safety of passengers is our top priority. This drill ensures we are always ready to respond to any situation.”

The announcement comes at a time when global airports are under increasing pressure to demonstrate robust safety standards, particularly at popular international hubs such as Phuket.