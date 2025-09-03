Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

Barbed-wire fences and strict control enforce Thai sovereignty

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
69 1 minute read
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Yesterday, 2 September, Major General Bunsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, confirmed that recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border were more intense than those in 2011, resulting in significant losses for Cambodian forces. He revealed that several countries urged Thailand to cease fire, but only a temporary truce was achieved after prolonged negotiations.

“The other side uses the same tactics, planting explosives, denying it, negotiating one way and acting another. Can they be trusted? Some can, some can’t. I’m not pointing fingers, but think carefully who you deal with.”

He emphasised that areas under Thai control, such as Phu Ma Khuea, remain fully sovereign Thai territory. “We have not encroached on anyone else’s land. Past disputes don’t matter; the present is what we must defend.”

Regarding Preah Vihear Temple, Thailand lost the international court case, but legal experts suggest two potential approaches to reclaim the site: 1) appeal to the International Court of Justice, arguing that the decision was unjust, given the geographical and historical factors favouring Thailand; or 2) retake control by force, though this would attract global condemnation. Currently, Cambodia restricts access to the temple despite the approach from Thai territory.

Maj. Gen. Bunsin also addressed barbed-wire fences along border areas, noting that placements depend on the local environment. In Sa Kaeo province, for example, the Nong Chan area has been under Thai control for decades, dating back to the Khmer Rouge era. “Removing the fences would be tantamount to abandoning Thai sovereignty.”

He added that the 2nd Army Region’s fenced areas, including Prasat Ta Muen Thom, are strictly enforced. “Touch the fence, and you’re challenging Thai sovereignty. Access now requires a visa and a passport. The fences are permanent.”

Maj. Gen. Bunsin declined to comment on historical disputes, noting they should be seen as part of past diplomatic practices and relationships, reported Dailynews.

Related Articles

“I don’t know why previous generations allowed Cambodia access to Ta Muen Thom. It became a tradition, and that’s why it’s closed today.”

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Army

Latest Thailand News
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

6 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

7 hours ago
Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

7 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

8 hours ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

8 hours ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

8 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

9 hours ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

9 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

9 hours ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

9 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

10 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

10 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

10 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

10 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

11 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

11 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

12 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

12 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

12 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

12 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

13 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

13 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

13 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

13 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.