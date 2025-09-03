Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

Yesterday, 2 September, Major General Bunsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, confirmed that recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border were more intense than those in 2011, resulting in significant losses for Cambodian forces. He revealed that several countries urged Thailand to cease fire, but only a temporary truce was achieved after prolonged negotiations.

“The other side uses the same tactics, planting explosives, denying it, negotiating one way and acting another. Can they be trusted? Some can, some can’t. I’m not pointing fingers, but think carefully who you deal with.”

He emphasised that areas under Thai control, such as Phu Ma Khuea, remain fully sovereign Thai territory. “We have not encroached on anyone else’s land. Past disputes don’t matter; the present is what we must defend.”

Regarding Preah Vihear Temple, Thailand lost the international court case, but legal experts suggest two potential approaches to reclaim the site: 1) appeal to the International Court of Justice, arguing that the decision was unjust, given the geographical and historical factors favouring Thailand; or 2) retake control by force, though this would attract global condemnation. Currently, Cambodia restricts access to the temple despite the approach from Thai territory.

Maj. Gen. Bunsin also addressed barbed-wire fences along border areas, noting that placements depend on the local environment. In Sa Kaeo province, for example, the Nong Chan area has been under Thai control for decades, dating back to the Khmer Rouge era. “Removing the fences would be tantamount to abandoning Thai sovereignty.”

He added that the 2nd Army Region’s fenced areas, including Prasat Ta Muen Thom, are strictly enforced. “Touch the fence, and you’re challenging Thai sovereignty. Access now requires a visa and a passport. The fences are permanent.”

Maj. Gen. Bunsin declined to comment on historical disputes, noting they should be seen as part of past diplomatic practices and relationships, reported Dailynews.

“I don’t know why previous generations allowed Cambodia access to Ta Muen Thom. It became a tradition, and that’s why it’s closed today.”