Rare wildlife captured in Khao Laem Park highlights conservation success

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has unveiled new camera trap images revealing rare animal activity in Khao Laem National Park, Kanchanaburi. These images underscore the success of conservation initiatives within the Western Forest Complex.

The chief of Khao Laem National Park, Dom Chansuwan, stated that these sightings demonstrate the park’s ecological diversity and the impact of anti-poaching measures. The park encompasses the Sangkhla Buri and Thong Pha Phum districts and is part of one of Thailand’s largest continuous forest areas.

Documented species include the serow, a cliff-climbing protected animal, Asiatic black bears, crucial for forest balance, Malayan tapirs, civets, and porcupines, which contribute to seed dispersal. Various monkey species were also captured in different regions.

Camera traps are essential for both research and enforcement, allowing officers to monitor wildlife populations and prevent forest intrusions. Dom highlighted that the presence of these species indicates the success of conservation efforts, reported Bangkok Post.

The local communities have been acknowledged for their role in safeguarding the forest. Reduced poaching and illegal logging have enhanced safety for wildlife. The Western Forest Complex, which includes Khao Laem, is identified as a significant tropical ecosystem in Southeast Asia and a vital watershed for western Thailand.

In similar news, Kaeng Krachan National Park released stunning images and videos showcasing rare and endangered wildlife, captured through strategically placed cameras and staff surveys. The footage, shared on July 14, highlights the park’s rich biodiversity, featuring several species on the verge of extinction.

Among the notable sightings were a clouded leopard mother and her cub, observed foraging at night, and a black panther, active both day and night. Interestingly, the leopard was occasionally seen accompanying the black panther during its movements. The southern spectacled langur was also documented in the area.

The clouded leopard mother and cub were recorded hunting, while the black panther and leopard were seen walking together.