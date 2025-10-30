Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid

Officers uncover illegal stash during raid on upscale Huay Yai villa

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 1:24 PM
93
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Two Taiwanese men were arrested after police raided a luxury home in Pattaya, where they found ketamine, laughing gas, and drug-related equipment.

The arrest took place in Huay Yai following a tip-off from concerned residents who suspected illegal storage of narcotics and nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. A joint task force of over a dozen officers from Pattaya Police and Chon Buri Immigration stormed the villa with a court-approved search warrant in hand.

Leading the operation were Pattaya Police Chief Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo and Chon Buri Immigration Chief Pol. Col. Naphatphong Khositsuriyamanee.

At the scene, officers encountered two Taiwanese men, identified as 33 year olds Wen-Chi and Wen-Lin. The suspects confirmed they lived at the residence and, with an interpreter present, allowed officers to conduct the search under Pattaya Provincial Court Warrant No. 204/2568, issued on October 28.

The search uncovered a party-sized haul, including:

  • 16.65 grammes of crystalline ketamine
  • Six nitrous oxide cylinders
  • 25 balloons used for inhaling gas
  • Over 180 resealable plastic bags
  • One digital scale
  • Three metal containers
  • Six iPhones of various models

According to police, both suspects admitted the ketamine was purchased from another unidentified Taiwanese individual and was intended for private drug-fuelled parties involving both the drug and laughing gas.

“The suspects confessed to using the substances during gatherings.”

Both men were promptly arrested and taken to Huay Yai Police Station for formal charges related to drug possession and distribution, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers noted the growing concern around the recreational abuse of nitrous oxide in Thailand’s nightlife scene, often masked as party fun but linked to serious health and legal consequences.

Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing and may lead to further arrests, especially as efforts to crack down on foreign-led drug operations intensify.

In similar news, police arrested a Chinese national at a condominium in Bangkok’s Rama 3 area on July 29 after uncovering a large stash of illegal vaping products and narcotics.

Officers seized over 20,000 e-cigarette components, including more than 1,000 ready-to-sell vape pods, 10 gallons of vape liquid, and 2.8 grammes of ketamine.

