What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 31 to November 2) – minus the Halloween crowd

Bangkok feels a little quieter this weekend. With the city mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, many events have paused their parties and loud celebrations.

But if you’re skipping the Halloween crowd, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend. Catch a good film at the Irish Film Festival, dig through vinyl and vintage finds at ChangChui, or unwind with music and cocktails at Fewer Better Things. Here’s a curated list of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 31 to November 2)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming plenty of international musicians. Check out our full list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event (click to jump to section) Date Location Price Highlight Irish Film Festival Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 2 House Samyan Free entry The Irish Film Festival returns with a heartfelt line-up including Kneecap and The Banshees of Inisherin, capturing the warmth of modern Irish cinema. Maya Ongaku + Soft Pine Friday, October 31, 6pm Blueprint Livehouse 500 baht (general) / 650 baht (at door) Japanese trio Maya Ongaku and Thailand’s Soft Pine share a hypnotic night of jazz, ambient, and psychedelic rock. Dark Music Festival Friday, October 31 to Saturday, November 1, 5pm Centerpoint Studio Bangkok From 1,500 baht (day pass) A two-day celebration of bass, trap, and dubstep with pounding beats, laser visuals, and an all-black dress code. Chang Chui Flea Market Friday, October 31 to Saturday, November 1, 5pm Chang Chui Free entry The creative park transforms into a vintage market with secondhand finds, handmade crafts, and live music. Analog Evenings Saturday, November 1, 8pm to 11pm Fewer Better Things Free entry A relaxed night with vinyl jazz sets, photobooks, zines, and herbal cocktails from Choeng Doi Distillery.

Irish Film Festival at House Samyan

Date & Time: Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 2

Location: House Samyan

Price: Free entry

The Irish Film Festival returns to Bangkok for its seventh year, bringing a line-up that feels both heartfelt and refreshingly down to earth. Screenings at House Samyan include Kneecap, The Banshees of Inisherin, Four Mothers, and Fidil Ghorm, a story about a young girl who believes mastering the fiddle will wake her father from a coma. The mix of humour, emotion, and music captures the spirit of modern Irish cinema beautifully. Admission is free, but seats go fast, so be sure to turn up early!

Maya Ongaku + Soft Pine at Blueprint Livehouse

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 6pm

Location: Blueprint Livehouse

Price: 500 baht (general) / 650 baht (at door) – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

Japanese trio Maya Ongaku bring their hypnotic soundscapes to Bangkok this weekend. Hailing from Enoshima, the group drifts between jazz, rock, and ambient tones, creating music that feels calm yet electric. On stage, they move between instruments with an ease that makes each set feel alive and unplanned. Joining them is Soft Pine, one of Thailand’s leading names in psychedelic rock, known for mellow textures and hazy, lo-fi warmth.

Dark Music Festival at Centerpoint Studio Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, October 31 to Saturday, November 1, 5pm

Location: Centerpoint Studio Bangkok

Price: Start from 1,500 baht (day pass) – Tickets are available via Eventpop

Dark is gearing up for another massive night at Centerpoint Studio, and the underground crowd is ready. The lineup of this music festival promises bass, trap, and dubstep that’ll shake the walls, with lights and visuals to match the chaos. The dress code’s simple: black. If you’re into heavy drops and late-night energy, this is where you’ll want to be when the gates open.

Chang Chui Flea Market at Chang Chui

Date & Time: Friday, October 31 to Saturday, November 1, 5pm

Location: Chang Chui

Price: Free entry

End-of-month blues? ChangChui knows how to fix that. The creative park turns into a flea market filled with secondhand fashion, handmade pieces, and random treasures you won’t find anywhere else. You can swap out old favourites, hunt for something unique, or just wander with a drink in hand while music floats through the night air.

Analog Evenings at Fewer Better Things

Date & Time: Saturday, November 1, 8pm to 11pm

Location: Fewer Better Things

Price: Free entry

If loud nights out aren’t your thing, this one’s worth slowing down for. Fewer Better Things is hosting an evening built around the simple pleasures: music, books, and a good drink. Recoroom brings a live DJ set spinning smooth jazz and blues on vinyl, while Vacilando Bookshop and Spacebar Zines fill the room with photobooks, prints, and vintage magazines. In addition, Choeng Doi Distillery handles the bar with cocktails made from northern herbs and mountain water.

Between live music, quiet markets, and thoughtful films, the weekend offers calm ways to connect without losing the city’s warmth.