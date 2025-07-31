Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid

Raid reveals mix of banned substances and vape products in condo

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On July 29, police apprehended a Chinese national named Ham at a condominium in the Rama 3 area. The arrest followed the seizure of over 20,000 pieces of electronic cigarette components, including more than 1,000 ready-to-sell vape pods, 10 gallons of e-cigarette liquid, and 2.8 grammes of ketamine.

The operation stemmed from an earlier arrest involving a Thai national selling vape pods mixed with Etomidate, a controlled substance categorised as a type 2 narcotic. Police investigations led to the discovery of this production site. Armed with a search warrant, officers raided the Rama 3 condominium, uncovering the illicit items inside the apartment.

During questioning with the assistance of a translator, Ham revealed that he was hired by an acquaintance to deliver the products ordered via an application. Police are currently investigating to identify the masterminds behind the operation.

Ham faces multiple charges, including concealing and selling prohibited goods, as per sections 242 and 246, paragraph 1 of the Customs Act. These charges relate to the Ministry of Commerce’s 2014 announcement that classifies hookahs and electronic cigarettes as banned import items.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Further charges include violating the 2015 Consumer Protection Board’s order against selling or providing electronic cigarettes and related products, as well as possessing type 2 narcotics (ketamine) without authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

Ham, along with the confiscated goods, has been handed over to investigators at Bang Phong Phang Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, Bangkok police raided a warehouse in the Nong Bon area of Prawet district on July 23, uncovering a large cache of illegal e-cigarettes allegedly meant for underage buyers. The operation led to the confiscation of 7,000 vape products worth over 3 million baht and the arrest of 29 year old Chayut.

Police launched the raid after receiving a tip-off that the rented warehouse was being used to store smuggled e-cigarettes intended for distribution to children and teenagers. A search warrant was swiftly obtained, allowing officers to enter the premises and seize the illicit stock.

