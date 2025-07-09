Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

Officials warn of rising trend in drug-laced drinks targeting youth

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
77 2 minutes read
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), recently dismantled a ketamine beverage production site in Samut Prakan. The operation uncovered 13 new flavours mixed with sweet syrup, leading to the confiscation of over 2,000 bottles valued at more than 250,000 baht.

At 4pm yesterday, July 8, Police Colonel Weerapong Khlaitong, head of Division 4 of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), along with Doctor Witit Srisachaiyakul, Deputy Secretary of the FDA, and other officials, executed a search warrant at a commercial building in the Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict of Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

They seized 2,445 bottles of flavoured kratom juice, 58 suspect pharmaceutical items, and 36 other products, all valued at approximately 250,000 baht (US$7,650). This operation followed a tip-off about illegal food product sales at the location, prompting the issuance of a search warrant. Upon their arrival, Note presented himself as the caretaker and facilitated the search.

The raid revealed 13 suspect food products under the Food Act of 1979, totalling 2,445 items. Additionally, there were 58 suspect pharmaceutical products under the Drug Act of 1967, along with 36 other items.

All were seized as evidence and handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Pol. Col. Weerapong remarked that as enforcement intensifies, sellers are increasingly disguising their products as fruit juices or syrups. However, the relevant agencies remain vigilant in their crackdown efforts.

During the recent inspection, it was found that the site was a production hub for kratom mixed with fruit syrup. Although no production machinery was discovered, police are confident in the evidence to prosecute those involved. The bottled beverages lacked the required legal permission and proper labelling, raising significant concerns.

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Doctor Witit, deputy secretary of the FDA, stated that the agency, alongside the CPPD and the Samut Prakan Provincial Health Office, is actively working to combat the use of kratom in producing the narcotic concoction known as 4×100.

Related Articles

The inspection uncovered kratom mixed with sweet syrup in 13 flavours, an unapproved food production method.

More than 2,000 bottles, valued at over 200,000 baht (US$6,120), were seized. Additionally, unapproved modern pharmaceuticals often used in 4×100, such as cough syrup, tramadol, and antihistamines, were found.

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan | News by Thaiger

These substances, combined to induce euphoria, are illegal. Initial charges include unauthorised food production, carrying penalties of up to a 20,000 baht (US$610) fine or a two-year prison sentence.

Further charges involve the sale of unapproved drugs, which could result in up to five years in prison and a 10,000 baht (US$305) fine, reported KhaoSod.

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

24 seconds ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

8 minutes ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

16 minutes ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

26 minutes ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

33 minutes ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

45 minutes ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

58 minutes ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

1 hour ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

1 hour ago
Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks Pattaya News

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

2 hours ago
Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya Pattaya News

Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

2 hours ago
Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash Phuket News

Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

2 hours ago
Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation Crime News

Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong Business News

Thailand’s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong

2 hours ago
3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht Bangkok News

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

2 hours ago
Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy Bangkok News

Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy

4 hours ago
Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble Phuket News

Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble

4 hours ago
Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud Pattaya News

Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud

4 hours ago
Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand Crime News

Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand

4 hours ago
Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner Pattaya News

Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner

5 hours ago
Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket Phuket News

Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket

5 hours ago
Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend Pattaya News

Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend

5 hours ago
Former drug dealer shot dead at Nakhon Si Thammarat fruit shop Thailand News

Former drug dealer shot dead at Nakhon Si Thammarat fruit shop

5 hours ago
Thailand nominates traditional dress for UNESCO heritage status Thailand News

Thailand nominates traditional dress for UNESCO heritage status

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
77 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x