Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

Thai police, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), recently dismantled a ketamine beverage production site in Samut Prakan. The operation uncovered 13 new flavours mixed with sweet syrup, leading to the confiscation of over 2,000 bottles valued at more than 250,000 baht.

At 4pm yesterday, July 8, Police Colonel Weerapong Khlaitong, head of Division 4 of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), along with Doctor Witit Srisachaiyakul, Deputy Secretary of the FDA, and other officials, executed a search warrant at a commercial building in the Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict of Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

They seized 2,445 bottles of flavoured kratom juice, 58 suspect pharmaceutical items, and 36 other products, all valued at approximately 250,000 baht (US$7,650). This operation followed a tip-off about illegal food product sales at the location, prompting the issuance of a search warrant. Upon their arrival, Note presented himself as the caretaker and facilitated the search.

The raid revealed 13 suspect food products under the Food Act of 1979, totalling 2,445 items. Additionally, there were 58 suspect pharmaceutical products under the Drug Act of 1967, along with 36 other items.

All were seized as evidence and handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Pol. Col. Weerapong remarked that as enforcement intensifies, sellers are increasingly disguising their products as fruit juices or syrups. However, the relevant agencies remain vigilant in their crackdown efforts.

During the recent inspection, it was found that the site was a production hub for kratom mixed with fruit syrup. Although no production machinery was discovered, police are confident in the evidence to prosecute those involved. The bottled beverages lacked the required legal permission and proper labelling, raising significant concerns.

Doctor Witit, deputy secretary of the FDA, stated that the agency, alongside the CPPD and the Samut Prakan Provincial Health Office, is actively working to combat the use of kratom in producing the narcotic concoction known as 4×100.

The inspection uncovered kratom mixed with sweet syrup in 13 flavours, an unapproved food production method.

More than 2,000 bottles, valued at over 200,000 baht (US$6,120), were seized. Additionally, unapproved modern pharmaceuticals often used in 4×100, such as cough syrup, tramadol, and antihistamines, were found.

These substances, combined to induce euphoria, are illegal. Initial charges include unauthorised food production, carrying penalties of up to a 20,000 baht (US$610) fine or a two-year prison sentence.

Further charges involve the sale of unapproved drugs, which could result in up to five years in prison and a 10,000 baht (US$305) fine, reported KhaoSod.