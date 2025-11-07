Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

A Thai woman accused a foreign man she met on a dating application of launching an unprovoked assault in Pattaya between 4am and 5am yesterday, November 6.

The woman shared details of the alleged attack with the Facebook page Social Hunter 2022, along with photos showing injuries to her face and a portrait of the foreign man. The images revealed wounds near her eyes and forehead.

According to her account, she met the man through a dating app, chatted with him for a while, and agreed to meet near Soi Pattaya 13/2 in the early hours of the morning. She said she saw him standing near an ATM, approached him, and smiled as usual.

The foreigner then allegedly punched her in the face. She claimed the man had not displayed any suspicious behaviour and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The woman said the man repeatedly assaulted her. She made her escape, running away from the attacker and was not pursued.

During the assault, she heard the man accusing her of stealing his belongings. She denied the allegation, insisting she had never taken anything from him or anyone else and had never met him prior to that night.

The woman believes the foreigner acted violently due to a misunderstanding. She has since attempted to contact him through various social media platforms to clarify the matter and seek compensation, but has not yet received a response.

Several Thai netizens expressed scepticism about the incident, suggesting the woman might be withholding details that could explain the cause of the confrontation. Others criticised her decision to meet a stranger at such an early hour.

Reports have not indicated whether the woman has reported the incident to the police. The foreign man is still at large.