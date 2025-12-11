Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 1:49 PM
Rescue teams at Laem Bali Hai pier | Photo via The Pattaya News

An accident at Laem Bali Hai pier in Pattaya on Wednesday, December 10, left a Russian tourist with a severe leg injury.

The Russian woman, identified as 60 year old Albina Bogdanova, was stepping off a ferry that had just returned from Koh Larn around midday when the incident occurred.

According to witnesses, the boat swayed when it was approaching the dock due to strong winds and rough waves. Bogdanova reportedly slipped while she was stepping out of the boat, and her left leg was caught between the ferry and a metal railing on the pier.

The Pattaya News reported that the impact caused a large wound around her ankle and a compound fracture. Witnesses told rescue workers that the woman cried out in pain as the boat continued to sway with the waves, pinning her leg in a matter of seconds.

Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and Pattaya security officers arrived quickly. First aid was administered at the scene, then the woman was transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident has raised some concerns about safety at the busy ferry terminal, especially during rougher weather conditions. Marine officials are urging tourists to wait until vessels are completely still and to closely follow instructions from the crew when boarding or leaving boats.

In a similar boat incident, a foreign tourist was rescued by marine police after falling off a tour boat in Phuket. As police were patrolling the pier, they spotted a woman who slipped and fell onto the sand, attempting to climb back aboard the boat. The vessel began drifting backwards, and its propellers were dangerously close to where she had fallen.

After ensuring the tourist’s safety, police conducted an immediate inspection of the vessel. The tour boat’s operator was unable to present a valid certificate of competence or a boat operating licence and was promptly arrested.

