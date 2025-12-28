Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

Tourist suffered head and facial injuries

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 28, 2025, 11:32 AM
72 1 minute read
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

An Indian tourist aged 52 was hospitalised following an assault near Walking Street’s entrance in South Pattaya in the early hours of December 27.

The incident reportedly arose from a dispute over payment for escort services. Rescue services from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation reported receiving an alert at approximately 5.30am about an injured foreign tourist near the beachside entrance of Walking Street.

Upon arrival, responders discovered Raj, a 52 year old Indian national, in a distressed condition with injuries on his face and the back of his head. He was given initial first aid before being transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further medical attention.

Pongpol Boonchid, a 19 year old witness, informed the police that he saw the tourist being chased and attacked by a group of transgender women. The chase reportedly began near the McDonald’s outlet at the entrance to South Walking Street.

According to the witness, the attack resulted from the tourist’s failure to pay the full agreed amount for the alleged escort services. Raj has not yet provided a statement to the media regarding his perspective on the incident.

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

In recent news, three Thai trans women allegedly attacked two Indian tourists and a hotel security guard in Pattaya following a dispute over payment for sexual services.

The incident reportedly occurred after one of the tourists refused to pay more than the agreed amount, prompting the suspects to summon accomplices to the hotel.

Related Articles

The group allegedly assaulted the victims, damaged hotel property, and stole approximately 24,000 baht in cash before fleeing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and continuing efforts to identify the Pattaya assault and arrest those involved.

The police have advised Raj to recuperate fully before lodging an official complaint, after which they intend to take legal action against the suspects involved, reported by the Pattaya News.

Latest Thailand News
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

8 minutes ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

49 minutes ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

54 minutes ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

1 hour ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

2 hours ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

2 hours ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

19 hours ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

20 hours ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

21 hours ago
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

21 hours ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

22 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

24 hours ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

24 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

1 day ago
Tragic fall claims young tourist&#8217;s life at Doi Jawale, Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims young tourist’s life at Doi Jawale, Tak

2 days ago
Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel

2 days ago
‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam

2 days ago
Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes

2 days ago
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

2 days ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

2 days ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

2 days ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

3 days ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

3 days ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

3 days ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

3 days ago
Pattaya News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 28, 2025, 11:32 AM
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.