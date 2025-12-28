Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

An Indian tourist aged 52 was hospitalised following an assault near Walking Street’s entrance in South Pattaya in the early hours of December 27.

The incident reportedly arose from a dispute over payment for escort services. Rescue services from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation reported receiving an alert at approximately 5.30am about an injured foreign tourist near the beachside entrance of Walking Street.

Upon arrival, responders discovered Raj, a 52 year old Indian national, in a distressed condition with injuries on his face and the back of his head. He was given initial first aid before being transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further medical attention.

Pongpol Boonchid, a 19 year old witness, informed the police that he saw the tourist being chased and attacked by a group of transgender women. The chase reportedly began near the McDonald’s outlet at the entrance to South Walking Street.

According to the witness, the attack resulted from the tourist’s failure to pay the full agreed amount for the alleged escort services. Raj has not yet provided a statement to the media regarding his perspective on the incident.

The police have advised Raj to recuperate fully before lodging an official complaint, after which they intend to take legal action against the suspects involved, reported by the Pattaya News.