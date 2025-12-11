Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3

A Thai man crashed his sedan into a Pattaya home on Tuesday, December 9, injuring three people, including the homeowner’s wife, who was trapped in the bathroom after a wall collapsed on her.

Nong Prue Police Station officers were alerted at about 7am and rushed to the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Pattaya Foundation.

They arrived to find a single-storey house heavily damaged, with a white Toyota Vios lodged deep inside the property. The impact dragged furniture and household items into a pile and brought down the bathroom wall, trapping 30 year old Worraphat inside while she was using the toilet.

The fallen wall pinned her leg, and rescuers spent more than 30 minutes removing debris to free her. One rescuer reportedly sustained minor injuries during the operation.

The homeowner, 44 year old Wiroj, told officers he was preparing to drive his 14 year old daughter to school when the sedan burst through the gate, smashed through the sliding door and collided with the bathroom.

He said he tried to leave his bedroom to help his family members, but the wrecked vehicle blocked the doorway, forcing him to climb out another way.

Wiroj He found his wife, Worraphat, seriously injured, while their daughter and his 69 year old mother suffered only minor injuries. His elderly mother, who recently had knee surgery, complained of renewed pain at her surgical site.

The driver, 58 year old Mana, was also injured and remained stuck inside the wrecked sedan until rescuers arrived. He sustained chest injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Mana told police that the crash occurred due to a mechanical failure. He claimed he had just collected the car from a repair shop and was driving to work when the accelerator became stuck, causing him to lose control and crash into the house.

Police conducted an initial inspection and interviewed those involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.