19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 19, 2025, 3:42 PM
125 2 minutes read
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะข่าวเด่น

Police arrested 19 Indian nationals at a rented luxury house in Pattaya for allegedly running an illegal online business selling sexual enhancement drugs and sex toys.

The Immigration Bureau announced the arrests during a press conference held at its headquarters in the Mueang Thong Thani area of Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province. The operation followed an investigation into suspicious foreign-run businesses in Chon Buri.

Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Phanthana Nuchanart, said investigation teams from Immigration Division 3, together with Chon Buri Immigration Police, discovered that a group of foreign nationals had rented a luxury house in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Pattaya, and were using it as a base for illegal operations.

Further checks confirmed that all suspects were Indian nationals. Police found that the Indian group had been operating a website selling sexual enhancement drugs and sex toys without legal permission. The website had reportedly been active for about three months and attracted a large number of customers, particularly women.

After gathering sufficient evidence, police raided the property. At the scene, officers arrested 19 Indian suspects, including a 40 year old man identified as Sunil, who was believed to be the leader of the group.

Indian illegally sell sex products
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะข่าวเด่น

During the search, officers seized a large amount of evidence including, six computers, 21 mobile phones, various sexual enhancement drugs, and numerous sex toy products.

During questioning, Sunil confessed that he and the other suspects had entered Thailand under the visa-free scheme. He claimed the business was owned by another Indian national named Manit, who currently lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Related Articles

According to Sunil, he and the other suspects were paid around 9,000 baht per month for managing the website and delivering products to customers in Thailand.

Indian arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะข่าวเด่น

Immigration officers charged all 19 suspects with multiple offences, including overstaying, working without a work permit, and operating a business while holding only temporary permission to stay in the Kingdom.

The suspects were taken to Nong Prue Police Station for further legal proceedings before being deported.

In a related case last week, two Indian brothers were arrested in Phuket after fleeing India following a deadly nightclub fire in Goa that killed 25 people, most of whom were employees. The brothers had promised to take responsibility for the victims but later escaped to Thailand. They were arrested shortly after arriving in Phuket.

Latest Thailand News
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

26 minutes ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

39 minutes ago
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

1 hour ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

2 hours ago
Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar

2 hours ago
Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner | Thaiger Crime News

Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

2 hours ago
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

5 hours ago
139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

6 hours ago
Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

6 hours ago
New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers | Thaiger Thailand News

New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers

6 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis

22 hours ago
Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success

22 hours ago
Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple | Thaiger Thailand News

Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple

23 hours ago
Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park

23 hours ago
Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan

24 hours ago
Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict

1 day ago
Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one | Thaiger Thailand News

Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one

1 day ago
Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack

1 day ago
Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong

1 day ago
Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs

1 day ago
Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia

1 day ago
French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund

1 day ago
Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 19, 2025, 3:42 PM
125 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.