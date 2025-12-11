Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 11:56 AM
692 2 minutes read
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A 7-Eleven employee caught a stray bullet, and several vehicles were damaged after a teenage gang opened fire in Pattaya yesterday night, December 10.

The shooting happened around 11.30pm in Soi Nongprue 4, Nongprue sub-district. Police and rescue workers arrived to find 18 year old 7-Eleven employee, Natthaphat, with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He said he was riding his motorcycle past the scene when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Natthaphat was taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Nearby, officers found a white Toyota Fortuner with bullet damage to the front fender. The driver told police he heard three or four gunshots before feeling an impact on his car. When the shooting stopped, he saw a group of teenagers fleeing on motorbikes and in a car and also spotted the injured employee.

According to witnesses, they saw a black sedan with no licence plate and four to five motorcycles gathering in the alley, but when they tried to leave, the sedan chased them. Around seven or eight teens inside reportedly leaned out and fired several rounds from a handgun, which missed the witnesses but hit passing vehicles and the 7-Eleven worker.

The same witnesses said the attackers had shown up the previous night and fired shots into the air and threatened to return.

The Pattaya News reported that, in what could be a related incident, two teenagers arrived at South Pattaya Road around the same time seeking help after being slashed with knives. The victims, aged 15 and 16, said they were attacked near the same area and managed to escape.

Related Articles

According one of the victim’s father’s Facebook post, the 16 year old received several stitches for his head wound and the 15 year old was stabbed and received a serious hand injury. The 16 year old is being operated on today for his severed finger and bleeding in the brain.

Police found three spent 9mm shells and a black knife sheath at the scene. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, speaking with witnesses, and questioning the injured teens to determine if the attacks are connected. A joint operation has been launched by Pattaya and Nongprue police to track down the suspects involved in both the shooting and the knife attack.

Spent 9mm bullet casings recovered from Pattaya shooting scene
Found 9mm shells | Photo via The Pattaya News

In a similar teen gang clash in Pattaya, on December 9, a confrontation between two rival youth gangs in Pattaya led to gunshots and ping pong bombs, in which one teenager suffered serious injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

34 minutes ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

52 minutes ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

1 hour ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

1 hour ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

2 hours ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

2 hours ago
Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

3 hours ago
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

5 hours ago
Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3

5 hours ago
Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala

5 hours ago
Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

5 hours ago
Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

6 hours ago
Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

6 hours ago
2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew | Thaiger Crime News

2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

22 hours ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

23 hours ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

23 hours ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

24 hours ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

1 day ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

1 day ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex

1 day ago
Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

1 day ago
‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 11:56 AM
692 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.