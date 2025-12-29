Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

A 26-year-old former soldier has filed a formal complaint after being violently assaulted by a group of men allegedly linked to an organized transport mafia operating in Pattaya’s Walking Street area. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of December 24, has raised renewed concerns about safety, intimidation, and criminal influence in one of Thailand’s most visited nightlife districts.

At 11:06 p.m. on December 28, the victim, identified only as Mr. Ek to protect his safety, met with reporters to describe the assault and confirm that he has submitted CCTV footage to Pattaya City Police Station. He said he now fears for his personal safety and is seeking legal accountability after the attack.

According to Mr. Ek, the incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. while he was driving a private vehicle to drop off a friend near Walking Street. After briefly stopping along the roadside, a group of men described as physically imposing approached his car, struck the vehicle, and shouted insults. He rolled down the window to ask what the problem was but, due to heavy traffic, drove forward to find a safer place to park before returning to clarify the situation.

When he returned, around 10 men were present. While he was speaking calmly with one individual, another man he did not recognize approached from behind and struck him forcefully across the face. Mr. Ek said he fell to the ground, felt disoriented, and suffered pain to his face and ear. He stated that he did not fight back or provoke further confrontation.

After the assault, one of the men allegedly claimed the attacker was a hired enforcer for an influential local figure and warned Mr. Ek not to pursue the matter. The group then left the scene without further incident.

Mr. Ek reported the attack to police shortly afterward. He said initial attempts by officers to contact the suspects for mediation were unsuccessful. Two days later, representatives of the group reportedly reached out to offer an apology, but Mr. Ek declined informal resolution, stating that he believed the perpetrators felt protected by local influence.

He added that he has since learned of multiple similar incidents involving transport groups controlling shared taxis and minibuses in the Walking Street area, including alleged assaults on tourists. These reports have intensified his concerns about public safety and law enforcement effectiveness.

Police have confirmed receipt of CCTV footage showing the incident and are reviewing evidence to identify those involved. Investigators are examining whether the suspects are connected to organized transport operations and whether criminal intimidation has been used in a major tourist zone.

Authorities have not yet announced arrests but stated that the investigation is ongoing. Source Naewna.