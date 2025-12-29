Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

Victim says attack by minibus-linked gang left him fearful for safety as authorities investigate late-night assault in major tourist zone

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 10:35 AM
123 2 minutes read
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger

A 26-year-old former soldier has filed a formal complaint after being violently assaulted by a group of men allegedly linked to an organized transport mafia operating in Pattaya’s Walking Street area. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of December 24, has raised renewed concerns about safety, intimidation, and criminal influence in one of Thailand’s most visited nightlife districts.

At 11:06 p.m. on December 28, the victim, identified only as Mr. Ek to protect his safety, met with reporters to describe the assault and confirm that he has submitted CCTV footage to Pattaya City Police Station. He said he now fears for his personal safety and is seeking legal accountability after the attack.

According to Mr. Ek, the incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. while he was driving a private vehicle to drop off a friend near Walking Street. After briefly stopping along the roadside, a group of men described as physically imposing approached his car, struck the vehicle, and shouted insults. He rolled down the window to ask what the problem was but, due to heavy traffic, drove forward to find a safer place to park before returning to clarify the situation.

When he returned, around 10 men were present. While he was speaking calmly with one individual, another man he did not recognize approached from behind and struck him forcefully across the face. Mr. Ek said he fell to the ground, felt disoriented, and suffered pain to his face and ear. He stated that he did not fight back or provoke further confrontation.

After the assault, one of the men allegedly claimed the attacker was a hired enforcer for an influential local figure and warned Mr. Ek not to pursue the matter. The group then left the scene without further incident.

Mr. Ek reported the attack to police shortly afterward. He said initial attempts by officers to contact the suspects for mediation were unsuccessful. Two days later, representatives of the group reportedly reached out to offer an apology, but Mr. Ek declined informal resolution, stating that he believed the perpetrators felt protected by local influence.

He added that he has since learned of multiple similar incidents involving transport groups controlling shared taxis and minibuses in the Walking Street area, including alleged assaults on tourists. These reports have intensified his concerns about public safety and law enforcement effectiveness.

Related Articles

Police have confirmed receipt of CCTV footage showing the incident and are reviewing evidence to identify those involved. Investigators are examining whether the suspects are connected to organized transport operations and whether criminal intimidation has been used in a major tourist zone.

Authorities have not yet announced arrests but stated that the investigation is ongoing. Source Naewna.

Latest Thailand News
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

5 minutes ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

24 minutes ago
5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

58 minutes ago
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

1 hour ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

1 hour ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

17 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

18 hours ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

19 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

19 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

19 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

20 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

20 hours ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

21 hours ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

21 hours ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

21 hours ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

23 hours ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

23 hours ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

1 day ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

1 day ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

1 day ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

1 day ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

1 day ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

2 days ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

2 days ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 10:35 AM
123 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.