Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 22, 2025, 9:42 AM
867 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Police intervened after a Danish man and a Thai woman were found engaging in sexual activity on a floating pontoon off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on Saturday night, December 20.

The incident was reported to Mueang Pattaya Police Station by a 27 year old Thai man identified as Bas. He said he noticed the indecent act at around 10pm while he was collecting seashells along the beach.

Bas told police that he was walking along the shoreline, while many people were relaxing nearby and enjoying the evening atmosphere at Jomtien Beach.

He then spotted a naked foreign man engaging in sexual activity with a woman on a floating pontoon offshore. The woman involved was reportedly making loud noises, which drew attention from others in the area.

According to Bas, he was not the only person who witnessed the act. Several other beachgoers also noticed what was happening, and some were seen filming the couple on their mobile phones.

Thai-Danish couple sex off Jomtien Beach
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Siam Chon News reported that police officers later arrived at the scene after receiving the complaint. Officers used lights and verbal warnings to signal the couple to stop their explicit behaviour. The foreign man was later identified as a Danish national, while the woman involved was confirmed to be Thai.

During questioning, the Thai woman told police that such behaviour was not normal for her. She said her actions were influenced by intoxication and poor judgement at the time. She explained that they were initially swimming together in the sea before the situation escalated unexpectedly.

Public sex in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

The woman also told police that she was not originally from Pattaya. She said she had recently moved to the city in search of a safer place to stay due to escalating clashes along the border between Thailand and Cambodia.

Police escorted the couple to the police station for further questioning. According to Siam Chon News, officers decided not to press charges against either party. Instead, police issued a formal warning and instructed them not to repeat such behaviour in public places.

Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Police reminded the couple that engaging in indecent acts in public areas can cause distress to others and damage the image of tourist destinations.

The incident follows a similar case reported in September, when another couple was caught having sex in the sea at Jomtien Beach. A video of that incident circulated widely online, showing foreign tourists engaging in sexual activity in the water. Thai tourists were reportedly sitting and dining less than 100 metres away from the couple.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 22, 2025, 9:42 AM
867 2 minutes read

