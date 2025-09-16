Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown

Two rival youth gangs clashed in Pattaya’s Khao Talo area, where weapons and explosives were used in a late-night street fight that alarmed nearby residents.

A violent clash between two rival youth gangs erupted in Pattaya’s Khao Talo area in the early hours of yesterday, September 15, leaving locals shaken and demanding answers.

The altercation broke out around 2am on Soi Khao Talo, near the busy Khao Talo Market in Village 10. Video footage captured by residents showed dozens of teenagers on motorbikes swarming the street, apparently to settle a festering dispute.



Kla, a 30 year old local, said the groups had first confronted each other around midnight in a heated argument before dispersing.

“They came back at about 2am, and this time they were carrying weapons.”

What followed was chaos. The gangs clashed violently, with several members seen wielding knives and makeshift weapons, while others threw small explosives that echoed across the neighbourhood. Residents, startled by the loud blasts, rushed outside to witness the scene, though many quickly retreated in fear.

The gangs dispersed soon after, making it unclear whether anyone was injured. When officers from Nong Prue Police Station arrived, the street was deserted, and no suspects were found. Police confirmed they had received multiple reports of the disturbance but noted that no official complaints have yet been filed.

Investigators are now reviewing available footage and appealing for witnesses to provide information. Officers have promised to increase patrols in the area to reassure anxious locals.

The violent outburst has left the Khao Talo community rattled. Long-time residents voiced concerns that the late-night gang activity could escalate if not tackled quickly, reported The Pattaya News.

“We’re worried this could happen again,” one local told reporters.

He said that families no longer feel safe letting teenagers out at night.

Police have vowed to continue their investigation and track down those responsible, stressing the importance of preventing further violence.