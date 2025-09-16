Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy

Thailand’s new Cabinet lineup has been finalised and is awaiting royal approval, after which the government will present its policy and begin official duties.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that Thailand’s new Cabinet list is now complete and awaiting royal endorsement, expected later this week. Once approved, the government will deliver its policy statement to Parliament and begin its official duties.

Speaking yesterday, September 15, Anutin revealed that the policy document has already been shared with coalition partners. Each party has been tasked with reviewing sections relevant to their ministerial portfolios and proposing adjustments to ensure seamless implementation.

“We’ve made sure ministers feel confident as they take on their roles.”

While questions about the Cabinet lineup and nominee qualifications were raised, the prime minister sidestepped them with humour, blaming a sore throat for his silence. He did, however, assure reporters that the list is “100% complete,” with only minor checks remaining before submission to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Following royal endorsement, Cabinet members will take the oath of office, paving the way for the formal announcement of the administration’s policies in Parliament.

In parallel with political preparations, Anutin has begun tackling key economic concerns. He led a policy team in discussions with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), focusing on industrial challenges, border trade issues, and Thailand’s regional role within ASEAN. He underlined the urgency of restoring Thailand’s position as a competitive economic hub and acknowledged trade complications at the Thai-Cambodian border.

Reopening key checkpoints will require collaboration with military and diplomatic channels once the government is fully operational.

The newly-appointed PM also addressed the rising value of the baht, which has raised concerns for exporters. He said incoming Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas would meet with FTI executives to review monetary policy impacts, including the role of gold exports, reported Bangkok Post.

On economic stimulus, Anutin emphasised that while the administration hasn’t officially taken charge, groundwork is already in place.

“We’re ready behind the scenes. Once we officially take office, we’ll act immediately.”

He reassured the public that the Half-Half travel scheme would continue, with further clarification expected once the Finance Ministry begins operations.

In response to Senate calls to delay the Land Bridge project and revise the Southern Economic Corridor bill, Anutin pledged inclusive consultation.

The PM highlighted Thailand’s strategic place at the heart of ASEAN.

“We’re focused on long-term national growth.”