Thailand video news Thai PM Anutin Demands Measures to Check Sky-High Baht, Thailand Increases Airline Compensation for Delays and Cancellations

Thailand is rolling out a mix of reforms and upgrades — from tougher rules on nightlife and cannabis in Pattaya to higher airline compensation, currency-stabilisation efforts, and faster action on frozen bank accounts — while also pushing drought-relief cloud seeding and a major facelift for Bangkok’s Victory Monument. Abroad, Britain’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally has underscored deep political divides over immigration and national identity.

Pattaya Pushes for Red-Light Zoning and Tighter Cannabis Controls After BBC Documentary

Following the release of a BBC documentary highlighting Pattaya’s darker side, local tourism leaders have urged the government to create clearer regulations for nightlife areas. They argue that designating official red-light districts could help better manage the sex industry and limit its spread into other parts of the city. Proposals also include legalising sex work in order to bring it under tighter control. At the same time, there are calls for stricter rules on cannabis, particularly when linked to tourism. Despite the controversy, officials remain confident that tourist arrivals from the UK will not be heavily impacted.

Thai PM Anutin Demands Measures to Check Sky-High Baht

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has voiced concern over the baht’s sharp appreciation and the pressure it is placing on exporters. He stressed the need for urgent measures to stabilise the currency, saying that the new finance minister will meet with industries to develop solutions. Exporters argue that the stronger baht is making them less competitive and prefer an exchange rate closer to 34-35 baht per US dollar. The situation is compounded by wider economic pressures including rising US tariffs, high household debt, and weak consumption. The government hopes that interest rate cuts and coordinated cabinet action will help ease the strain.

 

New “War Room” Launched to Resolve Frozen Bank Account Complaints Over Scam Fears

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has established a dedicated “war room” to tackle the growing number of frozen bank account complaints. Accounts are often temporarily frozen due to suspicions of online fraud or mule activities, leaving innocent users frustrated. Officials clarified that most freezes only affect suspicious funds and not the entire balance, with access restored once investigations clear the account holder. Banks are authorised to hold funds for up to three days, while police can extend this to seven in specific cases. The new coordination centre brings together regulators, law enforcement, and banks to speed up resolutions and restore public trust.

 

London “Unite the Kingdom” Rally Sparks Divided Reactions Across the Political Spectrum

Tens of thousands gathered in central London over the weekend for the “Unite the Kingdom” march, organised by nationalist figure Tommy Robinson, with turnout estimates ranging from 110,000 to over a million depending on the source. Supporters framed the event as a defence of British culture, free speech, and national pride, voicing concerns about high levels of migration, cultural change, and what they see as unequal treatment under the law. Many carried Union Jacks and signs with slogans like “Stop the boats” and “We want our country back,” while others paid tribute to U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was recently killed. Critics, however, described the march as a far-right gathering rooted in anti-migrant sentiment, with counterprotesters rallying under the banner “March Against Fascism” to promote inclusion and oppose hate. The event highlighted the deep divisions in the U.K. over immigration, identity, and political discourse, with each side accusing the other of threatening the nation’s democratic values.

 

Thailand Increases Airline Compensation for Delays and Cancellations

New regulations have been introduced to raise the compensation that airlines must pay passengers affected by flight delays or cancellations. The changes are designed to provide stronger protections for travellers and to ensure fairer financial redress when plans are disrupted. The government’s move comes in response to growing dissatisfaction with how airlines handle such incidents. Higher compensation standards are expected to push airlines to improve reliability and reduce avoidable delays. This policy is part of a broader initiative to strengthen consumer rights in Thailand’s aviation sector.

 

Bangkok Approves 136-Million-Baht Upgrade for Victory Monument Area

Bangkok authorities have approved a 136-million-baht renovation project for the Victory Monument area. The upgrade will focus on improving traffic management, public space usability, and the overall appearance of this key landmark. Planned works include better sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, and improved access for pedestrians and public transport. Officials see the project as an important step in modernising the city’s infrastructure and boosting its appeal for both residents and visitors. The upgrade also reflects a wider commitment to sustainable urban development and the revitalisation of central Bangkok.

 

Thailand Widens Royal Rainmaking Efforts to Ease Drought Across the Country

Thailand has expanded its royal rainmaking program to relieve widespread drought that has been threatening agriculture nationwide. Thousands of flights have been carried out this year, with operations showing high success rates in generating rainfall. These efforts have already benefited millions of rai of farmland across more than 60 provinces. To support the program, the government is building dry-ice production plants in several regions to ensure the supply needed for cloud seeding. Tests confirm that the rainwater is safe for both drinking and farming, helping to reassure the public about the method’s reliability.

