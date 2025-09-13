Bangkok teen fighting for life after violent gang shootout

A teenage boy was critically injured in Bangkok after being shot during a street chase involving armed youths, prompting a police investigation.

A violent gang chase in Bangkok early today, September 13, ended in tragedy when a 15 year old boy was shot and left severely injured. The incident, which took place near Indy Market, Dao Khanong, was captured on social media, adding to the distress of the victim’s family.

The boy, known as Ae (pseudonym), suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the intestines, major vein and right ureter, his mother confirmed. Doctors have described his condition as “50/50.”

His mother, 35 year old Amara said she was devastated to learn of the attack.

“I had spoken to him just after midnight and he reassured me he was fine. Later, my calls went unanswered. Around 1am, a friend called to tell me he had been shot.”

According to Amara, her son was riding with friends and older students when their group was ambushed by attackers travelling on seven to eight motorcycles and a car. The assailants opened fire during the pursuit, striking Ae near the market.

Amara stressed that her son had no involvement in any dispute.

“My son has never had problems with anyone before. He was not part of the conflict. I want justice for my family.”

Officers from Bang Kho Laem Police Station have launched an investigation and confirmed that two suspects linked to the shooting have already been taken into custody. Police are still tracking others believed to be involved in the attack.

Witnesses and online footage suggest the shooting may have stemmed from a quarrel between one of Ae’s older companions and the gunmen, though police have not confirmed this detail, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has fuelled public concern about violent youth crime in the capital, with social media flooded with outrage and calls for stricter crackdowns on teenage gangs.

Police said they are working to identify all members of the group and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, Amara continues to keep vigil at the hospital, praying her son pulls through.

The investigation remains ongoing as Bangkok residents call for tougher measures to curb gang violence on the city’s streets.