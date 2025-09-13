Bangkok teen fighting for life after violent gang shootout

Police arrest 2 suspects as family insists victim was innocent

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
58 1 minute read
Bangkok teen fighting for life after violent gang shootout | Thaiger
Photo of teen victim courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenage boy was critically injured in Bangkok after being shot during a street chase involving armed youths, prompting a police investigation.

A violent gang chase in Bangkok early today, September 13, ended in tragedy when a 15 year old boy was shot and left severely injured. The incident, which took place near Indy Market, Dao Khanong, was captured on social media, adding to the distress of the victim’s family.

The boy, known as Ae (pseudonym), suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the intestines, major vein and right ureter, his mother confirmed. Doctors have described his condition as “50/50.”

His mother, 35 year old Amara said she was devastated to learn of the attack.

“I had spoken to him just after midnight and he reassured me he was fine. Later, my calls went unanswered. Around 1am, a friend called to tell me he had been shot.”

According to Amara, her son was riding with friends and older students when their group was ambushed by attackers travelling on seven to eight motorcycles and a car. The assailants opened fire during the pursuit, striking Ae near the market.

Amara stressed that her son had no involvement in any dispute.

Related Articles

“My son has never had problems with anyone before. He was not part of the conflict. I want justice for my family.”

Officers from Bang Kho Laem Police Station have launched an investigation and confirmed that two suspects linked to the shooting have already been taken into custody. Police are still tracking others believed to be involved in the attack.

Witnesses and online footage suggest the shooting may have stemmed from a quarrel between one of Ae’s older companions and the gunmen, though police have not confirmed this detail, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has fuelled public concern about violent youth crime in the capital, with social media flooded with outrage and calls for stricter crackdowns on teenage gangs.

Police said they are working to identify all members of the group and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, Amara continues to keep vigil at the hospital, praying her son pulls through.

The investigation remains ongoing as Bangkok residents call for tougher measures to curb gang violence on the city’s streets.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok teen fighting for life after violent gang shootout | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok teen fighting for life after violent gang shootout

5 minutes ago
SCB cuts branches and staff as AI reshapes Thai banking | Thaiger Business News

SCB cuts branches and staff as AI reshapes Thai banking

31 minutes ago
Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp

49 minutes ago
Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall

1 hour ago
Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test | Thaiger Transport News

Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test

2 hours ago
Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

2 hours ago
Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

2 hours ago
Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river

3 hours ago
Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand

3 hours ago
Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall

5 hours ago
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

5 hours ago
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

6 hours ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

6 hours ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

6 hours ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

7 hours ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

23 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

24 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

24 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

1 day ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

1 day ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

1 day ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

1 day ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

1 day ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

1 day ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.