Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

A woman in Pattaya has told how she narrowly escaped a brutal knife attack after being lured into an abandoned building by a man posing as a Good Samaritan.

The 47 year old victim, identified only as B, said she feared for her life after being beaten, stripped and threatened with rape and murder before escaping on her motorcycle.

The ordeal happened at around 11.16pm on August 30 in Soi Phra Tamnak 6, an alley notorious for its broken streetlights. The victim, a shop worker, was heading home early to check on her foreign husband when a Thai man in his 30s or 40s called out to her.

He claimed a foreigner had collapsed nearby and needed urgent help. Believing it could be her husband, she followed him, only to be ambushed at knifepoint and forced into the deserted Ruamchok Building 6.

“He pressed the knife against my waist and threatened to rape and kill me if I made a sound.”

As her phone rang, the attacker flew into a rage, suspecting she was calling the police. He smashed her head against a wall, beat her, and cut away her clothing with the knife while continuing to issue threats. He stole her phone and 300 baht in cash before attempting to assault her.

Summoning all her strength, the woman kicked the perpetrator and bolted to her motorbike, fleeing the scene in terror. The following morning, she reported the attack to Pattaya City Police, who confirmed she had suffered bruising, a head injury and a mouth wound requiring five stitches.

The woman later guided reporters back to the derelict building, which appeared deserted but showed signs of activity, with locked rooms, parked motorbikes and evidence suggesting it is frequented by scrap collectors, reported The Pattaya News.

Despite knocking, no one answered inside.

“I am very worried this man will attack again. The police must catch him quickly before another woman or tourist is harmed.”

Pattaya police have launched an urgent investigation and are appealing for information to track down the suspect. The incident has fuelled concerns over public safety in dark and abandoned parts of the city, which residents say are hotspots for crime.