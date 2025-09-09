Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border

119 explosive devices left in vehicle at scene for over six months

Petch Petpailin
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงรายสบายนิวส์

Police discovered 119 sticks of explosives in a van parked near a shopping mall in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Sunday, September 7. The vehicle is reported to have been parked there for more than six months.

Officers from Mae Sai Police Station, together with administrative officials and soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force, received a report of a suspicious white Toyota van with a Chiang Rai licence plate number ผท 6974, at around 6pm on Sunday.

The van was found parked in a small alley between a shopping mall and a market on Thesaban 3 Road, Mae Sai sub-district, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai. The location is only about 500 metres from the First Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Sai River.

Upon inspection, officers discovered several sacks at the back of the van. Inside the sacks were multiple sticks of Superpower 90 high-grade explosives, capable of detonating both on the ground and in tunnels. Red and white electrical wires were also inside.

For safety reasons, officers cordoned off a 100-metre radius around the vehicle and prohibited people from entering the area.

explosives found in van in Chiang Rai
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงรายสบายนิวส์

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called in to investigate further. Their inspection revealed a total of 119 sticks of explosives, along with 226 electric detonators.

The items were seized as evidence, and an investigation has been launched to identify their owner and determine why they were stored in such a densely populated area.

bombs abandoned in van parked in Chiang Rai near border
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงรายสบายนิวส์

Initial suspicions suggest that the explosives may have been intended for use in various mines in Shan State, Myanmar, where manganese, gold, rare earths, and other minerals are extracted. However, officials continue to investigate the matter in detail.

Police seized explosive devices from abandoned van near Thai-Myanmar border
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงรายสบายนิวส์

ThaiRath reported that the van was parked at the location for over six months. These explosives are considered detonator-sensitive devices, requiring careful handling and storage in accordance with relevant regulations, away from direct sunlight and in well-ventilated areas.

Fortunately, no incident occurred at the scene despite the unsafe storage of the explosive devices.

