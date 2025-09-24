Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage

A man under the influence of drugs threatened his mother at their Chon Buri home, prompting police intervention after he demanded money for more narcotics.

The incident unfolded around 5pm yesterday, September 23, in Village 3 of the Bo Win subdistrict, where police were called to a private residence following reports of domestic violence.

The suspect, identified as 26 year old Thorathep Kaewsi, was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he became aggressive, threatening his 61 year old mother, Sanong Kaewka, in an attempt to extort money for more narcotics.

Fearing for her safety, Sanong alerted the village head, Aphichat Nunchuay, who immediately contacted police from Bo Win Police Station. Officers responded swiftly, entering the property and locating Thorathep in his bedroom, where he was found in the act of consuming illegal substances.

Police apprehended the suspect without incident and confiscated seven methamphetamine pills from the scene. Thorathep reportedly appeared disoriented and uncooperative during the arrest, exhibiting signs of heavy drug use.

Speaking tearfully to The Pattaya News, Sanong revealed this was not the first time her son had acted violently while high. She said his repeated outbursts had caused ongoing fear and anxiety, not only for her but for neighbours as well.

“He’s done this before, and it keeps getting worse. I’m scared he’ll hurt someone.”

She called on the police to take strong legal action or ensure he is placed into a rehabilitation programme.

Residents in the area have also voiced concern over the increasing number of drug-related incidents, urging police to crack down harder on meth abuse in the community, reported The Pattaya News.

Police confirmed Thorathep is now in custody, and legal proceedings are underway. The seized drugs have been submitted as evidence.

