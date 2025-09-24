Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok

A caddy died after being struck by lightning while working during a rainstorm at a Bangkok golf course, as players continued their game despite the weather.

The fatal incident occurred during a storm last Thursday, September 18, as four golfers and four caddies played through heavy weather at The Legacy Golf Club on Panya Indra Road in Khlong Sam Wa district.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.30pm after reports of a lightning strike injuring a caddy on the 17th hole. Paramedics rushed 37 year old Anurat Changsi to Sinphaet Hospital with serious injuries, but she later succumbed to her condition.

Footage from the rescue showed Anurat being carried through the rain to an ambulance, lying motionless on a stretcher.

The incident was reported to Police Colonel Nirutphon Yothamat, chief of Khan Na Yao Police Station. Officers inspected the area, spoke with witnesses, and visited the injured caddy at the hospital before her death. Further official details have not been released.

Yesterday, September 23, a relative of Anurat confirmed her death via Facebook, leading to an outpouring of tributes and messages of sympathy online.

A comment came from another caddy who described the challenges of the job and the risks involved during bad weather.

“One truth about being a caddy is that if the golfer doesn’t stop, we can’t stop. We walk in the rain and crouch down when there’s lightning. The best thing is to stop immediately when it rains, for the safety of both parties.”

The tragedy has raised concerns over player and staff safety at golf courses during storms. Many social media users questioned why play had continued in such dangerous conditions, pointing to a culture of pressure that often prevents caddies from making safety calls.

Police have yet to comment on whether any protocols were in place or if investigations will be launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident, reported Bangkok Post.