People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

Narcotics Suppression Bureau detains Constituency 33 candidate following home raid linked to major drug trafficking investigation

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 12:19 PM
75 1 minute read
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger

A parliamentary candidate from the People’s Party was arrested on Monday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering network, according to officials from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on December 29, 2025, officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau detained Mr. Boonrit Raorungroj, also known as Bank, at his residence in Bang Chuek Nang, Taling Chan district, Bangkok. Mr. Boonrit is a parliamentary candidate representing Constituency 33, which includes Bang Phlat and parts of Bangkok Noi.

The arrest followed an early-morning raid on the suspect’s home as part of a broader operation targeting a drug trafficking network accused of laundering billions of baht through shell companies and financial channels. After his arrest, Mr. Boonrit was transported to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau headquarters, where authorities recorded his fingerprints and began formal legal procedures.

Speaking briefly to reporters while in custody, Mr. Boonrit denied any involvement in drug trafficking or money laundering activities. He stated that he had no connection to the alleged criminal network and insisted that he had not knowingly received funds linked to illegal activities. When asked whether he intended to contest or admit to the charges, he said he would consider his legal options at a later stage.

Mr. Boonrit also addressed the political implications of the case, offering an apology to the People’s Party. He did not elaborate further on his role within the party or whether he would suspend political activities while the investigation continues.

Police officials confirmed that the arrest is directly linked to evidence gathered during a wider crackdown on narcotics and financial crimes, which has resulted in multiple arrests across several provinces. Investigators allege that the network moved large sums of money through registered transport and logistics companies that showed little or no legitimate business activity.

Authorities stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional suspects could face arrest as financial records and asset trails continue to be examined. Officials also emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty under the law.

Mr. Boonrit was later escorted to a detention facility as investigators prepared to formally present charges. Further updates are expected as the case proceeds through the judicial process. Source Khaosod.

Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.